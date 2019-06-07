Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 7 vs. Myrtle Beach)

Winners of five consecutive contests, the Dash continue their four-game set against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (34-24) vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (20-40)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (1-0, 3.74 ERA) vs. LHP Luis Lugo (1-3, 3.25 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #59 (Home Game #30)

DASH WIN 5TH STRAIGHT ON THURSDAY

Thanks to a 12-hit effort, the Dash won their fifth straight game by defeating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-2 on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. Winston-Salem got on the board early against Myrtle Beach starter Erich Uelmen. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Steele Walker drew a walk, and Jameson Fisher then smacked a double that one-hopped the wall in right-center field to score Walker and make it 1-0. In the bottom of the second, the Dash added to their lead. To lead off the frame, Craig Dedelow crushed a 432-foot solo homer to right-center field to give the Dash a 2-0 edge. Zach Lewis earned the win in relief with three innings of one-run ball and Jose Nin wrapped up his sixth save with a scoreless ninth.

WE'LL HAVE TO WAIT FOR ANOTHER TIME

Despite winning 10 out of their last 11 contests, Winston-Salem is still seven games back of Down East with an elimination number of three. Winston-Salem has been on a great stretch since May 16 at Myrtle Beach, when the club entered their game at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark with an 18-20 record and 10 games out of first place. Since that contest, they are 16-4, but have only gained three games on the Wood Ducks over that period of time. Over this stretch, Winston-Salem has outscored opponents 117-63.

AIR-DRAWING OUT THE NUMBERS

Along with leading the team in batting average (.309), Zach Remillard is second in wRC+ (133) and OPS (.807). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 25 out of his last 29 contests. Between April 26-June 2, Remillard posted a 31-game on-base streak. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers. Remillard played for the Dash's 84-54 team a season ago, finishing third on the club with 11 homers. In 2018, Remillard played every position on the diamond except catcher and pitcher.

NEW SURROUNDINGS

The White Sox announced that Nick Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, was promoted to the Double-A Birmingham Barons on Thursday. In his first game with the Barons, the 22-year-old went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases against Jackson. Madrigal, the number four overall prospect in the White Sox system and 43rd-best overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, hit .272 with two home runs, 10 doubles and 27 RBIs in 49 games with Winston-Salem this season. The former Beavers star also racked up 17 stolen bases, which is tied for third-best in the Carolina League. Upon his departure, Madrigal's 2.8% strikeout rate led all of affiliated professional baseball. The second baseman struck out just six times in 218 plate appearances for Winston-Salem.

A STORY WORTH TELLING AGAIN

After crushing a solo shot on Thursday, Dedelow upped his season home run total to nine, which leads the team. A ninth-round pick out of Indiana University, Dedelow is posting a .769 OPS on the year. The 24-year-old has been hitting well at BB&T Ballpark, posting a .278/.336/.505 batting line with five homers and 16 RBIs in 26 games.

WE'VE SEEN HIM BEFORE

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his fifth start as a White Sox farmhand on Friday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in the Minors.

