Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 4 vs. Fayetteville)

July 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Dash kick off a six-game homestand with a Fourth of July game against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm..

_______________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (6-8, 44-34) vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-8, 37-46)

RHP Jonathan Stiever (1-1, 2.08 ERA) vs. RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (2-3, 2.97 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #79 (Home Game #39)

REMILLARD LEADS DASH TO WIN

With runners at the corners and one out in the top of the 10th inning, Zach Remillard hit an opposite-field single to score Tyler Frost and lead the Dash to a 2-1 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday night at Grainger Stadium. Entering the 10th with the game tied at one, Frost served as the placed runner to start the inning against Down East reliever Cole Uvila. Mitch Roman then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Frost to third before Jameson Fisher walked to put runners at the corners. On a 2-2 pitch, Remillard smacked a line-drive single into right to give the Dash the lead. Remillard finished the game 3-for-5. In the bottom of the 10th, Bennett Sousa entered the game looking to lock down the save. With JP Martinez placed at second, Sousa induced three straight popouts to end the ballgame. It was Sousa's first save at the High-A level.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

THREE DASH STARS EARN SOX HONORS

Former Dash star Nick Madrigal and current Dash outfielder Steele Walker have been named White Sox Minor League co-Players of the Month for June, while Winston-Salem right-hander Kade McClure has been named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June:

Nick Madrigal: Played four June games for the Dash before a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Hit .370 last month with the Barons.

Steele Walker: Posted a .330 batting average, a .379 on-base percentage and a .523 slugging percentage in 22 games in June for the Dash

Kade McClure: Went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five High-A starts last month, posting four consecutive quality starts

INDEPENDENCE DAY HISTORY

After dropping their first four Independence Day games at BB&T Ballpark from 2011-14, Winston-Salem rattled off consecutive wins in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, Omar Narvaez's walk-off single propelled the Dash past Frederick 6-5 in 11 innings. Narvaez is now a member of the Seattle Mariners. In 2016, righty Jordan Stephens befuddled the Myrtle Beach Pelicans over six dominant frames, during which he struck out nine, in an 8-0 Dash victory. While the Dash lost 7-6 against the Wood Ducks in 2017, Winston-Salem got revenge last season, beating Down East 14-5 in front of a BB&T Ballpark record 9,011 fans.

OFFENSE HAS BEEN THE KEY

Despite scoring just 21 runs during their seven-game road trip, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd), on-base percentage (1st) and slugging percentage (2nd). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (58) and fourth in runs scored (365).

STIEVER GETS THE NOD

Right-hander Jonathan Stiever will make his third start with the Dash on Saturday. Stiever has made back-to-back quality starts to begin his Dash tenure. The former Indiana Hoosier limited Myrtle Beach to just one run on five hits across seven innings in his High-A debut on June 24. A fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Stiever was a star football player at Cedarburg High School. In 2014, he was named the state Football Player of the Year in Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

HE CEASED THE DAY

Dylan Cease, who starred with the Dash in 2018, made his Major League debut on Wednesday, allowing three runs in five innings against the Detroit Tigers in game one of a doubleheader to earn his his first big league win. During his time in Winston-Salem, Cease posted a 9-2 record with a 2.89 ERA across 13 starts, earning a spot in the 2018 Carolina League All-Star Game. Cease was traded to the White Sox from the Cubs on July 13, 2017.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.