P-Nats and Blue Rocks Rained out in Woodbridge

July 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA---Severe thunderstorms have has postponed Thursday night's matchup between the Potomac Nationals and the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.

Thursday night's game vs. Wilmington will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 6th at Northwest Federal Field, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:00pm.

Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open for the doubleheader at 4:00pm for the general public and at 3:30pm for season ticket holders.

