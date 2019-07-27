Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 27 at Lynchburg)

Coming off three consecutive victories, the Dash square off against the Hillcats in the middle match of a three-game set on Saturday at City Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m..

__________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (17-18, 55-44) at Lynchburg Hillcats (15-19, 47-54)

RHP Kade McClure (2-1, 2.32 ERA) vs. RHP Juan Mota (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

6 p.m. - City Stadium (Lynchburg, Va.)

Game #100 (Away Game #51)

STIEVER, BATS GUIDE DASH TO WIN

Behind another quality start from Jonathan Stiever and 10 hits from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem secured its third consecutive win by beating Lynchburg 7-3 on Friday night at City Stadium. Making his seventh start with the Dash, Stiever tossed six strong frames, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out six. The former fifth-round pick out of Indiana University has now logged seven quality starts over his first seven outings at the High-A level. The righty also now has 51 strikeouts over 45.0 innings pitched. JJ Muno had three hits and two runs scored, and Tate Blackmanrecorded two separate RBI doubles. Meanwhile, Bennett Sousa recorded two perfect innings after relieving Stiever and Jake Elliott wrapped up the win by allowing just one run in the bottom of the ninth.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

DEDELOW EARNS CL POTW HONORS

Craig Dedelow was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for July 15-21, the league office announced on Monday. Over six games played last week, Dedelow went 10-for-22 (.455) with three home runs, a double, a triple, seven runs scored and seven RBIs. Thanks to this recent stretch, Dedelow now leads the CL with seven triples and a .461 slugging percentage, while ranking third with 13 homers and third with an .789 OPS.

MCCLURE TO START ON SATURDAY

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his 10th start for Winston-Salem on Saturday against Lynchburg. McClure has posted four quality starts over his first nine outings in the Dash purple. The right-hander was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 2.12 ERA over five High-A starts. McClure recorded a stretch of 20.2 scoreless innings that lasted from his High-A debut on June 2 until his June 25th outing against Myrtle Beach. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis before his promotion to Winston-Salem, McClure registered a 3.09 ERA across 55.1 innings of work. McClure is close friends with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio.

THE GIVE AND TAKE OFFENSIVELY

The offense has been up and down for Winston-Salem in the second half. After scoring 59 runs over a 20-game span, Winston-Salem scored 25 runs over a four-game stretch prior to Tuesday's shutout loss. Following that loss, though, the Dash have scored 19 runs over their last three games. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .252), on-base percentage (1st, .334) and slugging percentage (2nd, .385). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (72).

NOT MUCH SEPARATION

Outside of Friday's 9-3 win over Wilmington and Tuesday's 7-0 loss, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 33 games:

One-run games: 5-8

Two-run games: 4-4

Three-run games: 4-3

Four-run games: 3-2

DASH DOTS

After dropping five of six, Winston-Salem has now won six out of its last seven games.

