Castellanos' Big Night Drops Birds in Salem

July 27, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





SALEM, Va. - Pedro Castellanos hit two home runs for the Salem Red Sox to propel them to a 7-5 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday from Haley Toyota Field.

The Pelicans (19-18, 40-65) found the scoreboard first in the opening inning on Saturday. Carlos Sepulveda began the game with a single, but was eliminated on a fielder's choice hit into by Delvin Zinn . Zinn then stole second and scored on a Miguel Amaya RBI single to make it 1-0. After Tyler Durna singled to put runners on the corners, Grant Fennell singled in Amaya and Durna scored on a throwing error to put the Birds out in front 3-0.

The Red Sox (48-55, 23-13) countered in the home half of the first inning on Castellanos' two-run home run off of Myrtle Beach starter Paul Richan (L, 10-5), making it 3-2 Pelicans.

In the top of the second the Birds extended their lead when Wladimir Galindo scored on a double play to give them a 4-2 advantage.

Salem then volleyed right back and scored two more on a pair of Pelicans errors in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 4-4.

That scored remained until the fourth when Castellanos crushed a three-run, go-ahead home run to vault the Red Sox to a 7-4 lead.

Cam Balego doubled in Zinn for the Pelicans in the eighth to draw the Birds within two, but they were turned away by the Red Sox bullpen and Andrew Schwaab, who earned his ninth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Jhonathan Diaz (W, 6-6) took home the victory for the Red Sox, allowing four runs, three earned, over his six innings in the start.

Myrtle Beach takes on Salem in the finale of the three-game set on Sunday, beginning at 2:05 p.m. The Birds will send RHP Erich Uelmen (4-3, 3.11 ERA) to the hill, while Salem will start RHP Dylan Thompson (3-7, 6.08 ERA). Coverage starts at 1:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.