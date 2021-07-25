Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 25)

July 25, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the final game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (29-42) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (31-40)

LHP Bailey Horn (1-1, 13.50 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler McKay (1-3, 6.16 ERA)

2:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #72

DASH RALLY IN NINTH, DROP 2ND STRAIGHT

For the second straight game a Winston-Salem Dash rally came up short, with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws edging the Dash 7-6 Saturday night.

Jhailyn Ortiz provided the early offense for the 'Claws, belting two homeruns and driving in four on the night. After four innings of play and RBIs from Lenyn Sosa, Gunnar Troutwine, and Jagger Rusconi, the game was knotted at four. The BlueClaws went on the offensive from there, plating a run in the fifth, seventh, and ninth to take a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Down to their final three outs, Winston-Salem rallied. After a Travis Moniot walk and Sosa single, Yoelqui Cespedes drove home the Dash's sixth run of the game to give Winston-Salem two on with no outs. Blake Brown retired two straight before Luis Curbelo walked to load the bases, prompting Aidan Anderson's insertion to face Evan Skoug, where the righty retired the catcher to end the game.

TYLER MCKAY: AN INSIDE LOOK

Tyler McKay earns his fourth start in the piggyback rotation for Jersey Shore, amassing a 1-3 record and 6.16 ERA in 19 innings. McKay spent time at both Kansas State and Howard (TX) College before he was selected in the 16th round by the Phillies. The righty mixed in bullpen appearances with his scheduled starts, but was drafted as a starter by the Phillies - a place where he continues to thrive.

After pitching to a 2.45 ERA with rookie-level GCL Phillies, McKay fanned 57 batters in the 2019 season through 12 starts, earning three wins in the process. Nearly 20% of his outs come via the strikeout, while 50% come on ground balls - a statistic further supported by just eight total homers allowed in two plus seasons.

One area the Dash can make their mark? Line drives. McKay allowed a .284 batting average, but yielded a .333 BABIP (average on balls in play), meaning that when balls are hit hard, McKay yields more hits on average than if he were to pitch to his normal tendencies.

LA PANTERA RETURNS TO W-S

For the second time this year, the Dash welcome back a member of the Chicago White Sox's 40-man roster. Luis Robert returns to Winston-Salem as the first step on a rehab assignment after suffering a torn right hip flexor on May 3. Robert, who finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, played for the Dash for 52 games between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The outfielder amassed an eye-popping 1.432 OPS in 19 games with Winston-Salem in 2019, reaching Triple-A Charlotte by the conclusion of the '19 campaign. By the beginning of the 2020 season, Robert was patrolling the outfield at Guaranteed Rate Field on an everyday basis, smacking 11 homers while slugging .436.

TAKING A LOOK AT THE BLUECLAWS

Statistically speaking, Jersey Shore profiles as a pitching dominant team that has struggled to hit the ball at times. The BlueClaws pitching staff ranks fifth in ERA (3.99) in the High-A East, while ranking fifth in walks (5th), third in homeruns allowed (56), and first in save percentage (83.3%). Additionally, Jersey Shore holds hitters to a .232 batting average, good for the fifth best in the High-A East.

Offensively, Jersey Shore has struggled to produce this year. The BlueClaws rank last in the High-A East in batting average (.203), on-base percentage (.295), and slugging percentage (.331). Jersey Shore also ranks last in doubles (75) and hits (414), while ranking 11th in homers (54).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash take Monday off after wrapping up their six-game series with Jersey Shore before traveling to Greensboro for their third series of the season with the Grasshoppers. The Dash will announce their rotation after the conclusion of the Jersey Shore series.

Greensboro sends Grant Ford to the mound for the righty's fourth start of the year. Ford has been used primarily as a reliever, making 13 appearances from the bullpen this season. Ford pitched against the Dash on June 16, allowing one run over four innings in a 3-2 Winston-Salem win.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.