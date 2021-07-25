Grasshoppers Take Series With 8-2 Win

Greenville, S.C. - Greensboro plated three runs over the first three innings and scored three more between the seventh and eighth frames to break open a one-run ballgame and win, 8-2, Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field.

The Grasshoppers won the series, 4-2.

Greenville compiled just five hits on the afternoon. Cam Cannon had the only multi-hit effort with two singles. Joe Davis drove in a run on his RBI double while Tyler Esplin tripled in a run. Kole Cottam registered the only other hit.

Grant Gambrell started for Greenville and took the loss. He relented three runs, two earned, on four hits, three walks and one homer over 2.1 innings.

William Kobos got the win after tossing 2.0 shutout innings in relief. He fanned three and allowed one hit.

The Grasshoppers scored an unearned run in the first inning on a Blake Sabol on an RBI single by Blake Sabol to take a 1-0 lead.

Greensboro tallied another run in the second inning on a Matthew Fraizer solo homer, taking a 2-0 advantage.

The away team plated a run in their third-straight inning on an RBI single by Aaron Shackelford. They led, 3-0.

Greenville cut into the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cam Cannon began the inning with a single to right. After a strikeout and fielder's choice but Howlett on first, Davis skied a ball to center that bounced off the wall for an RBI double. That brought up Esplin who lined an RBI triple down the right field line. The score stood 3-2 in favor of Greensboro.

The Grasshoppers got an insurance run, unearned, in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Will Matthiessen, giving the away team a 4-2 lead.

Greensboro took control of the game in the eighth inning on a two-run homer by Jared Triolo. They lead, 6-2.

The Grasshoppers added two more in the ninth on a Grant Koch RBI single and Andres Alvarez RBI double.

After an off-day Monday, the Drive travel to Hickory, N.C., to take on the Crawdads, affiliate of the Texas Rangers, for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 7:00 PM.

