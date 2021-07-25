Gonzo the Great: Gonzalez Gives Brooklyn Walk-Off Win

BROOKLYN, NY -Luis Gonzalez's RBI single drove in Edgardo Fermin from third base in the bottom of the ninth, sending the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 5-4 walk-off victory and six-game sweep over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

Win: Taveras (2-0)| Loss: Hinton (0-2)

Attn: 1,703

Edgardo Fermin walked, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, setting up Luis Gonzalez's run-scoring single to win the game 5-4.

Down 4-0, Wilmington clawed back to tie the game, collecting a home run from Jack Dunn in the seventh to bring the score even at 4-4.

The Cyclones crossed four runs in the first inning, sending all nine men to the plate. Edgardo Fermin and Francisco Alvarez each doubled in a run, while Jeremy Vasquez added another RBI.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Antoine Duplantis: 3-for-5, double, triple, run

Jeremy Vasquez: 2-for-4, RBI, run, walk

Edgardo Fermin: 1-for-4, double, RBI, walk, two runs

Willy Taveras: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K (Win)

NEWS AND NOTES

Having not won a series entering the week, the Cyclones swept the Wilmington Blue Rocks in six games...Brooklyn has won 10 of its last 13 games.

Antoine Duplantis collected three more hits on Sunday, bringing his team-leading total to 19 multi-hit games.

Luc Rennie made his first-ever Brooklyn start...Did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs, earned, on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings of work.

Jeremy Vasquez extended his hitting streak to eight games, hitting .538 (14-26) over the span.

