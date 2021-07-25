Gonzo the Great: Gonzalez Gives Brooklyn Walk-Off Win
July 25, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, NY -Luis Gonzalez's RBI single drove in Edgardo Fermin from third base in the bottom of the ninth, sending the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 5-4 walk-off victory and six-game sweep over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park.
Win: Taveras (2-0)| Loss: Hinton (0-2)
Attn: 1,703
Edgardo Fermin walked, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, setting up Luis Gonzalez's run-scoring single to win the game 5-4.
Down 4-0, Wilmington clawed back to tie the game, collecting a home run from Jack Dunn in the seventh to bring the score even at 4-4.
The Cyclones crossed four runs in the first inning, sending all nine men to the plate. Edgardo Fermin and Francisco Alvarez each doubled in a run, while Jeremy Vasquez added another RBI.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Antoine Duplantis: 3-for-5, double, triple, run
Jeremy Vasquez: 2-for-4, RBI, run, walk
Edgardo Fermin: 1-for-4, double, RBI, walk, two runs
Willy Taveras: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K (Win)
NEWS AND NOTES
Having not won a series entering the week, the Cyclones swept the Wilmington Blue Rocks in six games...Brooklyn has won 10 of its last 13 games.
Antoine Duplantis collected three more hits on Sunday, bringing his team-leading total to 19 multi-hit games.
Luc Rennie made his first-ever Brooklyn start...Did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs, earned, on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings of work.
Jeremy Vasquez extended his hitting streak to eight games, hitting .538 (14-26) over the span.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones at Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Tuesday, 7 p.m. FirstEnergy Park, Lakewood, NJ
Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (2-5, 8.24 ERA) vs. TBD
Watch: MiLB.TV
Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from July 25, 2021
- Pair of One Run Games Yields Double Header Split - Asheville Tourists
- Gonzo the Great: Gonzalez Gives Brooklyn Walk-Off Win - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Grasshoppers Take Series With 8-2 Win - Greenville Drive
- Despite Monster Third Inning, Dash Fall to Jersey Shore 12-8 in Series Finale - Winston-Salem Dash
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 25) - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.