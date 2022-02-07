Winnipeg Goldeyes and Shaw Communications Recognize DASCH Through Everyday Heroes Initiative

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club and Shaw Communications Inc. are proud to announce DASCH (Direct Action in Support of Community Homes) as the latest Everyday Heroes Powered by Shaw honouree.

Established in 1974, DASCH is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to enhancing and uplifting the lives of persons with intellectual disabilities in Winnipeg through quality social, vocational, educational and recreational programming to help them feel safe, respected, and supported.

DASCH Chief Executive Officer, Karen Fonseth says the COVID-19 pandemic has created new demands for the organization, however they have been able to make the adjustments necessary to continue their services, with the exception of the provincially mandated closures of all day programs.

"The pandemic has definitely affected our day-to-day operations. Protocols are changing on a regular basis and when you are dealing with the number of locations, and the hundreds of staff that we have, relaying all of that information in a clear and concise way is challenging.

"We would like to thank Shaw Communications and the Winnipeg Goldeyes for acknowledging DASCH. The generosity of the community is what keeps the individuals in our homes and programs busy doing what they love to do," she added.

"Our organization is pleased to recognize DASCH for the dedicated work they do to provide for people living in more than 50 homes throughout Winnipeg," said Dan Chase, Director of Sales & Marketing for the Goldeyes.

Everyday Heroes Powered by Shaw is an initiative that recognizes outstanding contributions made to our community by individuals and organizations throughout the city and province. Through this initiative, the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Shaw are providing a platform for these organizations to tell their stories, and support to continue their important work in the community.

"DASCH has helped people of all abilities and backgrounds stay connected and feel supported for decades - and never has this been more important than during the pandemic," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. "We are pleased to support them in their efforts to create a more inclusive community where everyone feels valued."

To thank them for their contributions to the community, Shaw is donating $1,000 to support DASCH's mission of enhancing and uplifting the lives of the people it supports through education, awareness, understanding and the highest degree of respect for all. In addition, the Goldeyes are donating tickets and a Skysuite for DASCH's use at a Goldeyes game this upcoming season.

For more information about Everyday Heroes Powered by Shaw please contact Dan Chase, Director of Sales & Marketing for the Winnipeg Goldeyes at dan@goldeyes.com.

