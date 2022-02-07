Tagert Joining Giants Organization

Gary, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats have announced Greg Tagert has been hired by the San Francisco Giants organization. Tagert has been with the RailCats for the last 17 years.

Greg Tagert has a 835-744 record with the Gary SouthShore RailCats good for a .529 over 16 seasons. His RailCats teams have won two Northern League Championships (2005 & 2007) and one American Association Championship (2013). In addition, Tagert was named Northern League Manager of the Year twice (2007 & 2009) and American Association Manager of the Year once (2016).

"I am forever grateful to the RailCats organization and the Northwest Indiana community," said Greg Tagert. "We made our home here. Our children grew up here; graduated high school and college in the region. It will always be a part of our family."

Since joining the RailCats in 2005, Tagert's team have finished with a .500 winning percentage in all but three seasons. Additionally, he has seen more than 20 of his players signed by MLB (Major League Baseball) organizations. Tagert has also mentored three Northern League Pitchers of the Year, a Northern League Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Relief Pitcher of the Year, five Baseball America All-Independent Leagues selections, eight full-season Northern League All-Stars, and three full-season American Association All-Stars.

"The relationships we have fostered will last a lifetime. Pat, Lindy, and the entire Salvi family," continued Tagert. "Our front office and stadium people throughout the years. Our host families and the most passionate, caring fans a team can hope for."

"Greg has been an incredible leader of our baseball club over the last 17 seasons, he has managed not only championship caliber teams, but brought in great individuals to play for and represent the RailCats on and off the field," said RailCats owner Patrick A. Salvi. "I will miss seeing Greg at the Steel Yard this season, he has earned this great opportunity with the San Francisco Giants, Lindy and I wish him and his family the best."

In 25 seasons as a manager, Tagert has accumulated 1,214 wins. His 1000th win came on the last day of the 2015 season against Kansas City.

Originally from Vacaville, California, Tagert got his start in professional baseball as a scout for the Detroit Tigers. Prior to that he was a pitching coach at University of New Mexico.

