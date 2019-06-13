Winning Ways Continue as Ports Beat Nuts 4-1

MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports made it 11 wins in their last 13 games on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. The Ports got a first-inning home run from Jeremy Eierman and another stellar performance from starter Brady Feigl (5-2) in a 4-1 win over the Modesto Nuts in the opener of a five-game series.

Nuts starter Ljay Newsome (5-4) made one mistake in his five innings of work and it happened in the first. With two outs and the bases empty, Newsome surrendered a single to Alfonso Rivas followed by the two-run blast to Eierman that gave the Ports an early 2-0 advantage.

Newsome suffered his third straight loss to the Ports, going five innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out nine without issuing a walk.

Stockton added to its lead in the sixth facing Nick Duron, who made his debut as a Seattle Mariners farmhand. Duron, with two on and two out, surrendered an RBI single to Robert Mullen followed by an RBI double to Mickey McDonald, who went 3-for-4 in the contest, as Stockton made it a 4-0 lead. Duron allowed two runs on three hits in his lone inning of work.

Feigl, meanwhile, allowed just two singles to Johnny Adams and hit a batter over his first six innings of work. With two outs and the bases empty in the seventh, Feigl surrendered a double to Keegan McGovern and then a seeing-eye single to Jake Scheiner that drove in Modesto's lone run of the contest and snapped a consecutive scoreless innings streak for Feigl that lasted 14 2/3 frames.

Feigl would earn his second straight win and notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season, going seven innings and allowing four hits while striking out six without issuing a walk.

Jake Bray (SV, 3) worked around a jam with two on and one out in the eighth and pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to preserve the Stockton lead and notch his third save of the season.

The Ports and Nuts play the second game of their five-game series on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. James Kaprielian (1-2, 4.50 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto left-hander Ian McKinney (4-3, 3.84 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PDT.

