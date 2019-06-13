Quakes Win Season-Best Sixth Straight

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The First Half South Division Champion Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won their season-best sixth game of the year, as they a survived a late rally and then broke it open in their final at-bat with a 9-4 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm.

After Rancho raced to an early 5-1 lead, the Storm scored the next three runs to close to within a run. Rancho tallied four in the last of the eighth though, highlighted by a Drew Avans two-run triple, holding on for their ninth win in 11 head-to-head games against the Storm this year.

The Quakes got two in the first to take the early lead, as Jeter Downs doubled and scored on an RBI groundout by Jeren Kendall, while Devin Mann capped the inning with his 12th homer of the year, making it 2-0.

Marcus Chiu tripled to open the second, then later scored on a double-steal, when Deacon Liput swiped second, making it 3-0 against Storm starter Aaron Leasher (3-6).

The Storm got a run back against Rancho starter Leo Crawford, but Nick Yarnall's two-run blast in the last of the third made it a 5-1 advantage. The homer was Yarnall's sixth of the year.

Lake Elsinore got one in the fourth off Crawford, one in the fifth against Austin Drury and one more in the eighth against Connor Strain, making it 5-4.

Rancho opened it up with four in the last of the eighth against Storm reliever Will Headean before Logan Salow worked a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation to close it out.

Connor Mitchell (2-1) was awarded the win, as he worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Quakes (40-24) will roll with right-hander Michael Grove (0-2) on Thursday night, as they look for a seventh straight win overall. The Storm will counter with righty Caleb Boushley (3-1) in the second game of the five-game set.

