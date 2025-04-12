Winning Streak Snapped by Quakes' Comeback in Ninth

April 12, 2025 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports let one slip away for the first time this season, snapping their four-game win streak when the Quakes came back in the top of the ninth to win 5-4 in game four of the six-game set.

The Ports were ahead 4-2 going into the final frame when hard-throwing, 19-year-old Wilfred Alvarado entered the game for his second save opportunity of the season. He got a fly out to retire the first batter of the inning but walked the next on a 3-2 count. His very next pitch was belted to left for a two-run home run by Elijah Hainline to tie the game at 4-4.

Alvarado walked the next batter on a full count as well but struck out the next batter for the second out. Eduardo Quintero popped up the next pitch out in front of home plate, but catcher Davis Diaz couldn't haul it in. It dropped for an infield single and allowed the runner at first to advance to third. Alvarado would then uncork a wild pitch that allowed the go-ahead runner to score and give Rancho Cucamonga a 5-4 lead.

Stockton put a runner on in the bottom of the ninth when C.J. Pittaro walked for the second time on the night, but a ground out and pop foul ending the game.

Wei-En Lin was fantastic in his first start of the season, going five innings and allowing just one run on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. The reigning Cal League of the Week got out of a jam in the second by starting a 1-4-3 double play and getting a fly out to left to allow just one run.

Aidan Layton was very effective in his first relief appearance of the season, allowing just an unearned run in three innings of work.

A Gunner Gouldsmith RBI double (1) in the fourth tied the game at 1-1 for Stockton, and Pittaro gave the Ports the lead in the fifth with a two-RBI base hit down the right field line.

Ali Camarillo had his hit and on-base streak snapped at six games, though he did reach twice on errors at third base by the Quakes.

UP NEXT: Rancho Cucamonga will start LHP Jacob Wright (0-0, 0.00) versus Ports RHP Tsu-Chen Sha (0-0, 0.00). It will be a fireworks night at Banner Island Ballpark, and the Ports will be serving up asparagus-based delicacies for Asparagus Night.

