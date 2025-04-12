Quakes Come from Behind in Ninth

April 12, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton, CA - Stockton, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes got a big ninth inning and came from behind for their first road win of the year on Friday night, defeating the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark by a final of 5-4.

Elijah Hainline smashed a two-run homer to tie the game in the ninth off Ports' closer Wilfred Alvarado. Alvarado (0-1) then walked Victor Rodrigues, who eventually scored from third on a wild pitch to give the Quakes the lead for good.

Domingo Geronimo (1-0) retired the final batter of the eighth, then worked around a one-out walk in the ninth, earning his first win of the year to help the Quakes snap a three-game losing streak.

Rancho overcame a season-worst three defensive errors and somehow got past ten walks by the pitching staff.

Quakes' starter Aidan Foeller matched a career-best with eight strikeouts over just 3.2 innings, but walked six batters, yielding just one run in the no-decision.

The Quakes (4-3) will look for a second straight win on Saturday, as they send lefty Jakob Wright (0-0) to the hill against Stockton's Tzu-Chen Sha (0-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 13th, hosting San Jose in a six-game series. Tuesday's game will be at 11am, as it's Education Day, sponsored by Verizon 5G Home Internet. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

