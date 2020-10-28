Winners of First Responders Home Run Derby Announced

Clipper Magazine Stadium hosted a Home Run Derby for First Responders and Military (including veterans) sponsored by T-Mobile on October 24, 2020. The event, coordinated by the Lancaster Barnstormers, raised over $3,000 for local first responder organizations.

Contestants were given 15 swings each with a wooden bat. Points on each fair ball were awarded based on the distance the ball was in the air with one point for clearing the innermost arc to four for scaling the home run fences.

At the end of the preliminary rounds, the top three in each category (fire, police, EMT and military) took part in a two-minute speed round. A winner in each of the four groups was determined, and donations to that person's selected charity were made, based on order of finish.

The event was a success with 51 participants and was a great opportunity for first responders to have the chance to donate money to a nonprofit of their choice. The winners are listed below along with their affiliated categories, their chosen nonprofit, and amount of money won for those causes:

1st Place - Michael Thomas representing the Firefighter Division with 60 points, New Danville Fire Company will be receiving $1,500

2nd Place - Ben Bradley representing the Police Division with 51 points, The Lancaster City Police K9 Unit will be receiving $1,000

3rd Place - Jody Roof representing the Military Division with 45 points, Wellsville Fire Company will be receiving $500

4th Place - James Rohrer representing the EMS Division with 29 points, Lancaster EMS (LEMSA) will be receiving $250

