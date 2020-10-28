Truist Point & High Point Rockers to Host Holiday Pop-Up Shop

October 28, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, in partnership with SAVVY Vendors, will host a two-day Holiday Shopping Market, turning Truist Point into an outdoor shopping venue on Saturday, November 28th and Sunday, November 29th. The event will feature over 40 vendors, local food trucks, a children's activity area, and door prizes.

"The goal of Truist Point is to be a safe gathering place for the City of High Point and it's citizens," noted Pete Fisch, President of High Point Baseball, Inc. "Hosting community events such as this are just another way we plan to utilize our great facility for all of the Triad to enjoy for years to come."

Free to the public, this event will take place as an outdoor retail venue at Truist Point from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, November 28th and from 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, November 29th. The Rockers will also have special sales on team merchandise and memorabilia, along with opportunities for folks to take pictures at the award-winning facility. Parking will be available at the 214 Lindsay Street and 301 N. Elm Street lots.

"This event will not only provide a wonderful service to shoppers but showcase some of High Point's finest small and large owned businesses," said SAVVY Vendors Administrator Karen Atkinson. "In this joint effort, we are uplifted and hopeful that this event will build long lasting relationships between a variety of North Carolina vendors and our community."

The event will adhere strictly to local, state, and CDC COVID-19 related guidelines including requiring face masks to be worn by all guests and participants, social distancing, and temperature checks upon entry. All vendors interested in taking part can register by contacting Karen Atkinson, SAVVY Vendors Administrator, at (336) 456-7210 or emailing [email protected] More information on door prizes, special events, and a list of vendors will be provided at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.