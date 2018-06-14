Winner Takes All on Thursday

June 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars will face off in a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Thursday with the Calder Cup on the line.

It's the first time the Finals have gone a full seven games since 2003 and will cap off a back-and-forth series where neither side has been able to string together consecutive wins.

After three straight low-scoring, tight-checking games, each team has seen an offensive outbreak in Games 5 and 6.

The Marlies scored six on the road in Game 5 on Saturday while Texas responded with five goals in Tuesday's Game 6.

Including Game 6, the Marlies have lost only twice at home throughout the postseason while Texas is 6-4 on the road.

Andreas Johnsson earned an assist in Tuesday's loss and remains the Marlies leading point-getter, with eight goals and 13 assists in the postseason.

Johnsson is averaging a point-per-game in this series, with two goals and four assists. Calle Rosen (4G, 2A) and Chris Mueller (2G, 4A) are also producing at a point-per-game pace against the Stars.

Texas' top line of Justin Dowling, Travis Morin and Curtis McKenzie remains the main source of production for the Stars, with the three players recording eight, seven and six points, respectively, throughout the series.

The Marlies are searching for their first Calder Cup since moving to Toronto at the start of the 2005-06 season while Texas is looking for its second all-time and first since 2014.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2, NHL Network and TSN Radio 1050.

Follow us on Twitter for pre- and post-game coverage, plus live updates from inside Ricoh Coliseum.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

14-4-0 Overall Record 14-5-2

3-3 Series Record 3-3

Loss 1 Streak Win 1

67 Goals For 62

45 Goals Against 56

20.0% Power Play Percentage 25.0%

76.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 86.7%

A. Johnsson (8) Leading Goal Scorer C. McKenzie (11)

A. Johnsson (21) Leading Points Scorer C. McKenzie (20)

G. Sparks (13) Wins Leader M. McKenna (14)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2018

Winner Takes All on Thursday - Toronto Marlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.