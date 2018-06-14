Coyotes Acquire Helewka from San Jose in Exchange for Wood
June 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Adam Helewka from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Kyle Wood.
The 22-year-old Helewka registered 9-29-38 and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 63 games with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) last season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Burnaby, BC has recorded 23-45-68 and 57 PIM in 124 career games with the Barracuda.
Helewka was originally drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round (106th overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.
Wood collected 17-45-62 and 34 PIM in 119 career games with the Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons (AHL).
