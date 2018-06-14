Coyotes Acquire Fasching from Buffalo in Exchange for Hickey and Sislo
June 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations & General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Hudson Fasching from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Brandon Hickey and forward Mike Sislo.
The 22-year-old Fasching registered 12-18-30 and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 69 games with the Rochester Americans (AHL) in 2017-18. He also skated in five games with the Sabres. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound native of Milwaukee, WI has recorded 1-2-3 and eight PIM in 22 career games with the Sabres and has collected 20-22-42 and 48 PIM in 106 career games with Rochester.
Fasching was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (118th overall) in the 2013 Entry Draft.
In 2017-18, Sislo registered 23-24-47 and 28 PIM in 68 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). Hickey tallied 6-8-14 and 45 PIM in 35 games with Boston University (NCAA) last season.
