Sabres Acquire Hickey from Coyotes

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has acquired defenseman Brandon Hickey from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Hudson Fasching.

Hickey (6'2", 201 lbs., 4/13/1996) recorded 14 points (6+8) in 35 games as the team captain in his senior season at Boston University in 2017-18, helping lead the Terriers to their second Hockey East championship during his tenure. The Edmonton, Alberta native finished his collegiate career with 54 points (21+33) in 147 games.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (64th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Hickey has also represented Canada internationally, appearing in the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship in Helsinki, Finland and the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

The Sabres have also acquired forward Mike Sislo as part of the deal.

