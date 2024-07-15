Wings-Fever Matchup on Wednesday Sold Out

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced their sixth sellout of the season today, as a capacity crowd is expected for Wednesday's nationally televised tilt against the Indiana Fever. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing on ESPN.

Wings-Fever is the sixth sellout of the regular season and seventh of Dallas' first 12 home games of 2024, including the preseason game against the Fever. The Wings also sold out their most recent home game, this past Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Wednesday's game will feature a Back-To-School Supply Drive, with fans encouraged to donate school supplies. The Back-To-School Supply Drive is presented by American Fidelity and will benefit Rainbow Days. Rainbow Days' mission is to help children and youth in adversity build coping skills and resilience to create positive futures.

Following Wednesday's contest, the Wings will break for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix, which will air on ABC on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale will make her fourth appearance as a WNBA All-Star and join a squad of fellow WNBA players that will take on Team USA.

After WNBA All-Star Weekend, league play will remain on hiatus until mid-August for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Wings forward Satou Sabally will represent Team Germany after being sidelined for the first part of the WNBA season while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Following the break, the Wings resume the 2024 season on Friday, Aug. 16, when they host the Connecticut Sun at College Park Center with tipoff slated 8:30 p.m.

