WNBA Live Presented by U.S. Bank Returns to AT&T WNBA All-Star for Third Year

July 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank returns to AT&T WNBA All-Star from Friday, July 19th (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) to Saturday, July 20th (11 a.m.-7 p.m.), all times local (PT). The two-day fan festival at the Phoenix Convention Center celebrates the intersection of the WNBA with fashion, music and culture alongside a unique emphasis on imaginative creativity and reaching new heights. Against the backdrop of Phoenix's desert climate, this year's WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank is a play on the celestial Mercury, Sun and All-Stars. The Desert Oasis theme is symbolic of the ambition that propels our WNBA All-Stars beyond the limits of our universe.

AT&T WNBA All-Star at Footprint Center includes the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 19th (6 p.m. PT/9 p.m.ET) and the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20th (5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.

WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank and the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game are just two of many highlights slated for Phoenix, Arizona - home of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. A record 24 WNBA partners and licensees will join in celebrating the league's midseason showcase.

In a record-breaking year for the WNBA, the league is emphasizing the broader impact of our game through heightened fan engagement and interactions that transcend basketball. WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank brings fans closer to the game with interactive events including meet-and-greet opportunities with the WNBA's biggest stars, live panels, personalized WNBA merchandise, photo opportunities on the Orange Carpet on Friday and Saturday and so much more.

Fans can register to attend for free on the WNBA Events App, as well as stay up to date on the latest event schedule, player appearances, and more. The all-new WNBA Events App is available for download in the Apple and Google app stores.

The following contains details on activations surrounding WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank:

Partner Activations Taking Place During WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank:

American Express - As the long-time Official Card partner of the WNBA, American Express continues to enhance the unique value of Membership for basketball-loving Card Members. While at the Amex Experience, fans can celebrate the WNBA with an interactive quiz to unlock their fan personality as inspired by WNBA players and listen to audio recordings of personal fan stories told by WNBA stars, including Arike Ogunbowale, Sophie Cunningham, and more. Amex Card Members can also receive a customized t-shirt or wristband that displays their fandom, as well as a 10% discount on eligible, in-stock official WNBA All-Star merchandise at participating WNBA retail locations and online at the WNBA Store during AT&T WNBA All-Star when they pay with their American Express Card. Plus, Card Members can register on-site at the Amex Experience to attend a fireside chat and meet & greet (space is limited). Perks available while supplies last. Terms apply.

AT&T - AT&T will welcome fans with immersive connections to WNBA stars A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Kamilla Cardoso. Through innovative technology, AT&T will feature "Court Challenge with A'ja Wilson & Sabrina Ionescu," an immersive game allowing fans to experience shooting on top of water while collecting pool floaties linked to their favorite WNBA stars. AT&T will bring back the popular robotic manicure technology with "Cabani Manis," offering fans colorful custom nail designs created by Wilson, Ionescu and Cardoso.

CarMax - As a WNBA Changemaker and the Official Auto Retailer of the WNBA, CarMax is bringing an array of fan-focused activities to AT&T WNBA All-Star. The centerpiece is the CarMax All-Star Garage at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank, where fans will witness a unique visual featuring a local artist live painting a CarMax car, meet and greets with CarMax campaign stars, A'ja Wilson, Chiney Ogwumike, Sabrina Ionescu, and Sue Bird, photo opportunities, giveaways, and live DJ performances. Fans can also capture their own virtual AT&T WNBA All-Star bobblehead by visiting the CarMax Concourse Bobblehead Ballers experience on the upper-level concourse at Footprint Center. Additionally, returning for a second year, CarMax will host a panel discussion featuring Bird, Ogwumike and WNBA legends on Saturday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

DSG: This year at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank, DICK's will showcase Ballers Park, streetball that combines testing fans' ability to ball out. The installment will showcase footwear from brands in basketball, DICK'S' exclusive WNBA girls' apparel collection and provide fans the opportunity to interact with some of the league's top players and test out the new Nike Sabrina 2's.

ESPN - Inspired by the intersection of tattoo culture and sports, ESPN invites fans to The Paint - a temporary airbrush tattoo parlor that unlocks a whole new level of fandom. Fans can choose from a bespoke collection of tattoos inspired by basketball culture and the WNBA, created by a team of female artists including three from Golden Rule Tattoo in Phoenix. To democratize the experience, fans can unlock AR-enabled tattoos through Instagram, customize the size and placement, capture their look, and share on social. Just step inside, choose a tattoo, and wear your heart on your sleeve.

Fanatics - Fans can visit the WNBA Store, a Fanatics Experience, for all the latest WNBA All-Star products. The largest retail shop in WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank history will have something for everyone - jerseys, hats, fashion apparel, basketballs and more.

Google - Google is highlighting the magic of the WNBA through an interactive activation designed to show fans how Google Pixel and Search can enhance fans' basketball experience. Join us for exclusive programming, player appearances, giveaways, and more.

ION - In its second season broadcasting the WNBA, ION became the first broadcast network to air weekly studio shows for the WNBA. During the WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank experience, ION is recreating the WNBA on ION Studio Show to create an exciting broadcast hub in the center of the Phoenix Conference Center. The space will be a flexible programming area for taping content for ION social channels with studio show hosts, WNBA players and sports content creators. After filming, the set will transform into a consumer-facing video moment, allowing fans to hop into the anchor seat and star in their own official promos to share on social media.

La Crema - The La Crema experience will feature a basketball-themed footprint to welcome wine lovers and basketball fans alike to an elevated and interactive pop-up tasting salon. Guests can enjoy samples of La Crema featured wines (Monterey Pinot Noir, Monterey Chardonnay, Monterey Rosé and Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc) in an elegant and welcoming setting. Throughout WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank, the space will feature a series of player and WNBA tastemaker appearances, photo moments and endless opportunities to enjoy a glass of wine with other WNBA fans.

Kia - The 2024 Kia WNBA Skills Challenge Activation gives fans a chance to test their passing, dribbling and shooting skills like the pros. Fans will have 30 seconds to complete the obstacle course and receive some Kia WNBA Skills Challenge swag.

Microsoft-Jr. WNBA and Microsoft will host a STEM learning experience for middle schoolers showcasing how STEM is integrated into sports science tools and techniques. Attendees will rotate through basketball stations using STEM equipment and Microsoft Surfaces to explore specific STEM topics, including a station highlighting Microsoft Copilot capabilities.

Mielle -The Mielle Mielleverse booth will offer an unparalleled interactive experience featuring captivating visual displays, Instagram-worthy photo moments, engaging game activations, exclusive product sampling and a lux-style bar with an on-site stylist. A'Ja Wilson and other brand ambassadors and influencers will make special appearances, while DJ Nosike keeps the energy high with an electrifying soundtrack.

New Era - New Era's activation at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank offers fans a chance to experience their own pregame tunnel moment. Fans can showcase their style and explore New Era's WNBA headwear collection, available for purchase. Plus, enjoy exclusive side patch customization for free with any purchase.

Nike-The Nike activation celebrates the partnership with the WNBA since its inception over 25 years ago. From vintage Nike ads to stories that highlight Nike's unmatched roster of athletes, fans will feel the energy and winning mindset of what it means to be an elite athlete. Fans can stop by the Nike space to honor past, present and future WNBA All-Stars, customize product, and show off their own tunnel walk look and enjoy live music.

Opill- America's first over-the-counter daily birth control pill will be at WNBA Live with opportunities to meet players, play an Opill trivia game, create social content, and ask questions of a health care expert. WNBA fans will be able to have important conversations about reproductive health and Opill's impact. Plus, fans can snap a photo with friends and players, and of course, earn exclusive Opill x WNBA merch.

Panini - Panini, the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the WNBA, will be onsite at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank. Stop by the Panini booth for a digital Panini trading card.

Phoenix Mercury- As the host of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024, the Phoenix Mercury is offering fans the opportunity to receive a one-of-a-kind collectible Phoenix Mercury Rebel Rituals card. The Rebel Rituals activation matches WNBA fans to a Mercury player based on shared pregame rituals like hype songs and favorite snacks. After fans indicate their favorite pregame rituals, they will receive a personalized Phoenix Mercury Rebel Rituals card featuring their matched Mercury player.

Playa Society - Flourishing through community and connection, Playa Society will show a commitment to shifting the culture of women's basketball through exceptional design and storytelling. This year, fans can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Esther's Sketchbook. Explore her latest designs in an intimate, up-close setting. Discover exclusive new drops that reflect the dynamic spirit of the game, followed by a special meet and greet for fans to express their admiration and appreciation to those making a significant impact on the court and beyond. Celebrate the voices and visions driving the future of women's basketball.

RISE- RISE is a national non-profit that uses sports as vehicle to promote social justice and improve race relations through sports. At the RISE Champion of Change immersive fan experience, fans will be able to learn about the intersection of sports, social justice and civil rights through interactive content. Fans will also get to hearfrom their favorite players on how they are Champions of Change.

Round21 - Round21 will bring a blend of art and sport to WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank for the first time, collaborating with leading artists, athletes, and teams to create products and styles for WNBA fans and beyond. The Round21 space will feature a merch pop up with new WNBA looks to shop and engage in programming from the Round21 community. The celebration of art within sports includes performances by singer and sneakerhead Tiona Deniece, style sessions with Amadi Brooks, content and storytelling by Melanie Page, custom embroidery by Shakira Javonni and appearances by other special guests and athletes.

Starry - STARRY is bringing the (lemon lime) flavor to Phoenix with "STARRY AR3NA: Presented by Lem & Lime where fans can immerse themselves in the world of STARRY mascots, Lem and Lime. Designed to mimic the STARRY 3-Point Contest, Lem and Lime will host their own 3-Point Contest on a dynamic LED court, where the brand will be giving away $50K over the weekend. In addition to All-Star athlete appearances and refreshing STARRY, fans can experience Aja's HOM3COURT which includes an Aja Wilson inspired ink shop and interactive speed drill.

U.S. Bank - U.S. Bank - WNBA Changemaker and Official Bank of the WNBA, U.S. Bank will be hosting its Nothing But Net Worth basketball-themed activation. The activation will feature the Path to Pro Challenge to educate fans on the right financial moves to propel their potential. Fans will experience guided financial journey via basketball drills, including an engaging photo experience and prizes along the way. U.S. Bank will host meet & greets with WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Shakira Austin. There will also be a special Path to Pro with the Pros session where Collier will be dropping key coaching insights for fans going through the experience. U.S. Bank Ambassador Jess Sims will also guest emcee on Friday, July 19th from 4-5p.m PT.

Wilson- Wilson, the Official Basketball of the WNBA, celebrates the WNBA Icons who are made to rise to the moment through its new line of Player Icon Mini Balls, honoring WNBA athletes such as Caitlin Clark, Kahleah Copper, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and Angel Reese. These balls will go on sale starting July 17. Plus, Wilson will host a Q&A at W Live presented by U.S. Bank with its newest basketball athlete, Caitlin Clark, on the main stage for all fans in attendance.

WNBA All-Star Academy- Fans can visit the WNBA All-Star Academy classroom and test their knowledge on all things WNBA with a pop-quiz and submit scores to graduate top of the class. Fans who participate in the quiz will get a AT&T WNBA All-Star takeaway, as well as their own WNBA All-Star Academy Graduation Photo.

WNBA Championship Trophy- Throughout the weekend fans can take photos with the WNBA championship trophy that will be on display at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank.

