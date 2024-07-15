Satou Sabally to Represent Germany at 2024 Paris Olympic Games

July 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally will represent Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as the team announced their official roster today.

Germany qualified for the Olympics for the first time after Sabally led the squad to wins over Brazil and Serbia at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Brazil in February.

Germany is in Group C at the Paris Games, which also includes the United States, Japan, Belgium. They will open play in France on July 29 against Belgium at 6:30 a.m. CT. The Germans will then face Japan on Aug. 1 at 4 a.m., before wrapping up Group play against Team U.S.A. on Aug. 4 at 10:15 a.m.

Sabally has yet to play a game for the Wings this season after undergoing a shoulder procedure during the offseason. The 6-4 forward was drafted second overall by the Wings in 2020. In her four seasons in a Dallas Wings uniform, Sabally has averaged 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. She has appeared in 82 games, starting 72.

In 2023, her most successful at the pro level, the Oregon alum tallied 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 38 games. In addition, she shot a career-high 43.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

For her efforts, Sabally was awarded the 2023 KIA Most Improved Player and earned First Team All-WNBA accolades. Additionally, she was a WNBA All-Star Game starter, was an Associated Press All-WNBA Second Team honoree, garnered the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award and was a Western Conference Player of the Week.

Sabally finished the 2023 campaign ranked ninth in the league in scoring, tenth in rebounding and fourth in steals, leading to her second All-Star appearance and first as a starter. Sabally was one of five players in the WNBA to average 18+ points and 8+ rebounds last year, (B. Stewart, A. Wilson, N. Collier & N. Ogwumike) and was one of nine players to record 40 or more points in a game this season.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.