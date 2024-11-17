Wings Drop Two to Minot over the Away Weekend

The Aberdeen Wings would travel to Minot for their first time of the 24-25 regular season, and would unfortunately not be able to come home with any points on the weekend. The Wings looked to have struggled over the weekend, not being able to come up with anything offensively.

On Friday, the first period would start right at the 4:30 mark when Minot's John Small would score, already giving the team a 1-0 lead. Then, Jack O'Hanisain would score at the 11:20 mark extending the Minotauro lead to 2-0.

In the second period, it looked as though the Wings were doing a better job defensively, but still could not come up with anything on the offensive end. However, at the 10:41 mark, Minot's Ian Spencer would score, giving them a 3-0 lead, giving the Wings an even harder time to dig themselves out. At this point in the game, there were no penalties called, and Minot was outshooting the Wings 9 to 26.

To start the third, the Wings would start taking penalties, which would give Minot the chance to score on the power play. At the 6:09 mark, they would get their opportunity, and Ian Spencer would capitalize on it. This would be the last goal of the game, and the ending score would be 4-0 in favor of the Minotauros.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping 34 of 38 sent his way.

Saturday night's contest would start better for the Wings than Friday. They would start cleaner, and their shots on goal in total for the game would double what Fridays had been. Even though they had plenty of good chances, and their defense looked to be solid, they would still not be able to capitalize on their own chances.

To start the game, there was no scoring in the first period, and the Wings looked to be outshooting the Minotauros.

To start the second period, Grant Winkler for the Wings would get a 5 minute major penalty and a game for kneeing. He would be ejected from the game, which would put the Minotauros on a 5 minute power play, during which they would score. The Wings would be able to kill off about 4 minutes of the penalty, but it would be Adam Mahler who would score in the final minute of the penalty, getting them ahead by one. Then, and the 13:59 mark, Jordan Gibbs would extend the Minot lead leaving the score 2-0 in favor of Minot leaving the second period.

At the 1:39 mark of the third period, Minot would take their first penalty of the weekend, and the Wings would get their first power play chance. They would get a couple of Grade A chances, but none would find the back of the net. Shortly after coming off the power play, Billy Batten for Minot would score, and a minute after that Leo Cabulis would score again extending the Minot score to 4-0. It would be at this point that Damon Cunningham, in net for the Wings, would look to take some sort of injury or look to be in some discomfort. So, as he headed down the tunnel to be tended to by the training staff in Minot, Willum Braun would take over in net for the Wings. The final goal would be scored for the night at the 13:02 mark by Ian Spencer of Minot leaving the score 5-0 in favor of the Minotauros.

Damon Cunningham stopped 26 of 30.

Once Willum Braun relieved Cunningham, he stopped 4 of 5.

The Wings were able to double their amount of shots on goal from Friday night to 31 shots on goal on Saturday.

The Wings will look to reset and regroup before heading to St. Cloud this upcoming weekend. For more information, be sure to follow us on all of our social media.

