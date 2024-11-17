Last Home Game Day Of The Year

November 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It is the last home game for your Anchorage Wolverines for the 2024 year - DON'T miss it!

The Wolverines will go for the sweep tonight against the Springfield Jr. Blues, and their fifth straight win.

It is the last night to bid in-person on a player worn jersey! The first round of online jerseys will close tonight at 8:00pm, get your bids in.

KIDS GET IN FREE TONIGHT - we will have a skate with the Wolverines following tonight's game, bring your skates & meet the team!

MILITARY REPLICA JERSEY LIMITED TIME PRE-ORDER

Pre-Order your Military Replica Jersey!

These jerseys flew off the shelves! We sold out of our entire inventory just 45 minutes after doors opening... WOW!

If you didn't get your hands on one, we have you covered! We will be accepting pre-orders until Tuesday 11/19 at 5pm.

Toddler: Kids: Adult:

$75 $85 $135

