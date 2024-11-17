Cole Christian Secures Two Goals, Danny Bagnole 'Bags' One in Wolverines Win

The Anchorage Wolverines have taken game two against the Springfield Jr. Blues.

Anchorage local Landon Greenough grabbed his first NAHL goal in the fifth minute of the game.

Cole Christian followed two minutes later giving the Wolverines a two point lead.

Connor Jalbert put the Wolverines up by three before the period finished, leaving Springfield with a scoreless frame.

Brock Devlin and Sam Evert opened the second similar to the first, with Evert finding the back of the net within the first five minutes of play.

Springfield put two points on the board before the period finished, minimizing the point differential to two.

Following a Springfield goal, Christian got his second of the night just two minutes into the last frame with an assist from rookie Kenny McIlwain.

Danny Bagnole notched the Wolverines last goal with an empty netter in the 18th minute.

Anchorage hosts their final game of the 2024 year tomorrow with a 4:00pm puck drop against Springfield.

Doors open at 2:30pm, the team will remain on the ice after the last whistle to skate with fans. Bring your skates and meet the team!

