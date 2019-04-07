Wings Blanked Sunday in Lehigh Valley

April 7, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings offense never got in gear Sunday afternoon as the IronPigs jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 7-0 series clinching victory at Coca-Cola Park.

The Wings have now won just one of their last 18 series against the 'Pigs in Allentown.

Zack Littell - who allowed just three runs against the IronPigs in three starts (18 IP) last season - yielded four runs to Lehigh Valley in the first inning on Sunday. The big blow was a three-run homer off the bat of Andrew Romine.

Romine would single home a run in the fifth inning to close the book on Littell (0-1) who allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings.

Rochester (1-3) collected just six hits. Two went for extra bases - a fifth inning John Andreoli two-out double and a ninth inning Randy Cesar double.

The Red Wings season opening road trip continues Monday night (6:35) against Tim Tebow and the Syracuse Mets. Justin Nicolino gets the start for Rochester.

WINGS THINGS: The Wings went 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the series.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.