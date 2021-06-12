Wingrove Homers, Threshers Fall to Tarpons 5-4 Saturday Night

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rixon Wingrove launched his second longball of the season, but the Tarpons came back late in the game to win the contest 5-4 on Saturday night.

The game had been scoreless until the two-run blast came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Johan Rojas singled to get on base and Wingrove greeted the first pitch he saw with a smack over the fence in right to give the Threshers (18-17) a 2-0 lead.

The Threshers added to the advantage in the seventh inning. Kendall Simmons was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and promptly stole second base. Simmons landed safely on third after Baron Radcliff grounded out at first and was brought home by a Carlos De La Cruz line-drive single. De La Cruz swiped second base and crossed the plate after Yhoswar Garcia scorched a triple into right field to put the Threshers ahead 4-0.

The Tarpons (25-10) began their comeback in the eighth after Anthony Volpe walked and Pedro Diaz was hit by a pitch to put men on first and second base with no outs. Austin Wells followed up with a three-run homer to put the Tarpons on the board 4-3.

Tampa took advantage of a full-count walk that put the winning run in scoring position and Volpe smacked a home run into the bullpen to propel the Tarpons to a 5-4 victory.

Starting pitcher Jordi Martinez did not factor in the decision but had an impressive outing for the Threshers. The southpaw scattered two hits and four strikeouts while permitting one walk over four innings on the mound.

Clearwater and Tampa square off in the series finale Sunday afternoon. RHP Christian Hernandez (1-1) is on the hill for the Threshers against RHP Beck Way (1-0) for the Tarpons. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. for the 1:00 p.m. Sunday matinee.

