Jupiter Beats Ft. Myers Behind a Strong Start from Soriano

June 12, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Jupiter Hammerheads bounce back and win game four of the six-game set against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. After a tough 19-3 loss the night before, the Hammerheads are going home with a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Stater George Soriano steered the ship for the Hammerheads. The righty allowed only one run and gave up just two hits in five innings of work. The Dominican native also struck out a career-high 10 batters and picked up his third win of the season. Soriano was named the Low-A Southeast Player of the Week two weeks ago after throwing six shutout innings.

The Jupiter bullpen allowed just two combined hits in the four innings following Soriano's exit. In just his second outing of the season, reliever Josan Mendez struck out three batters in two innings of work. Then, it was Jefry Yan making his 2021 debut. The lefty pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts. Raul Brito struck out the top of the ninth inning to earn his first save of the season for Jupiter.

As a whole, the Jupiter pitching staff struck out 18 Fort Myers batters while walking five. Quite the turnaround from the night prior when the Hammerheads walked seven batters and struck out nine.

Offensively, the Hammerheads got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning after a sacrifice groundout from Dalvy Rosario plated Federico Polanco. Jupiter added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when Osiris Johnson cleared the bases after a two-base error from the Mighty Mussels.

The Hammerheads and Mighty Mussels will square off again on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium with the series tied at two games apiece. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm. Tickets are still available at RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 12, 2021

Jupiter Beats Ft. Myers Behind a Strong Start from Soriano - Jupiter Hammerheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.