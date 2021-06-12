Five-Run Third Sinks 'Tugas, as Marauders Clinch Series

BRADENTON, Fla. - Daytona erupted for three runs in the top of the third, but the advantage was short-lived. Bradenton tallied five in the home half of the inning and maintained the lead the rest of the night, as the Marauders topped the Tortugas, 8-5, on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Down 1-0 following an RBI single from 3B Alexander Mojica (2-4, R, 2B, 4 RBI), RF Ranser Amador (2-4, R, 2 SO) started the visiting third with a knock back up the middle. Following a one-out walk to SS Gus Steiger (0-4, R, BB, 2 SO), 2B Steven Leyton (1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SO) rang a double off the left-field wall - scoring a run - to tie it at one.

Two batters later, 1B Michel Triana (1-4, 2 RBI, SO) kept his recent hot streak going. The 21-year-old stung a single to center to bring home a pair and put the Tortugas (14-21) ahead, 3-1.

Alas, the lead had a brief shelf life. With nobody on and two out, DH Sammy Siani (1-3, R, HR, RBI, BB, SO) clubbed what seemed to be an innocuous solo home run - his third of the year - to pull Bradenton (23-12) within one, 3-2.

However, it was the lighter fluid to something bigger. A hit-by-pitch, a single, and a walk loaded the bags for Mojica. On a 1-0 pitch, the 18-year-old dunked a ball over the first baseman's head and into right field. All three baserunners crossed on the two-base knock, giving the edge back to the Marauders, 5-3. LF Jasiah Dixon (1-4, RBI, SO) subsequently collected a run-scoring base-hit to make it a three-run game.

C Daniel Vellojín (1-3, R, HR, RBI, BB, SO) trimmed Daytona's deficit to two in the sixth, 6-4, by demolishing a 3-2 pitch into the Bradenton bullpen for his first home run of the year.

In the seventh, Bradenton hoisted a crooked number when 2B Jase Bowen (1-3, R, 2 RBI, SO) flipped a two-run single with the bases loaded to double the advantage to 8-4.

Tortugas DH Garrett Wolforth (1-4, R, 3B, 3 SO) created the contests last tally, 8-5, himself by clanging a triple off the top of the right-center field padding and later dented home on a wild pitch.

RHP Nick Garcia (4.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 6 SO) punched out six batters over four innings of relief, earning his third victory of the season for the Marauders. Starter RHP Jared Jones (3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) whiffed five in a no-decision.

Despite some filthy curveballs, Daytona's RHP Case Williams (2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, SO) was taxed with his third loss of the campaign.

RHP Hayden Shenefield (3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 SO) was a bright spot for Daytona on the hill. Making his affiliated debut, after being discovered by the Cincinnati Reds and Director of Pitching Kyle Boddy through Reddit, the 26-year-old flabbergasted Bradenton hitters with four strikeouts over 3.1 scoreless innings.

The 'Tugas will look to salvage the series finale on Sunday afternoon, as RHP Jason Parker (1-0, 3.13 ERA) is projected to make the start. RHP Adrian Florencio (1-1, 0.86 ERA) anticipates being on the bump for Bradenton. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and www.daytonatortugas.com will begin with the Pregame Show starting at 12:50 p.m.

