Mojica Leads Marauders Rally over Tortugas, 8-5
June 12, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. - Alexander Mojica matched his career-high with four RBI, including a go-ahead three-run double, in a come-from-behind, 8-5 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday night at LECOM Park.
The win was the Marauders' fourth in a row and clinched the team's third consecutive series victory.
Mojica gave the Marauders (23-12) a 1-0 lead with an RBI-single in the second inning off Tortugas starter Case Williams (0-3). Daytona (14-21) immediately jumped in front in the third inning, getting a game-tying RBI-double from Steven Leyton and a go-ahead, two-run single from Michel Triana, giving Marauders starter Jared Jones a career-high three-runs allowed.
But before Jones was lifted, Bradenton battled back in the bottom of the third. With two out, Sammy Siani knocked an opposite-field, solo home run to left field to bring the Marauders within one run, 3-2. Jase Bowen was then hit by a pitch, and an Ernny Ordonez single and a Sergio Campana walk loaded the bases. Mojica cleared the bases with a double down the right field line, sliding under the tag at second base to beat the throw from right fielder Ranser Amador.
The resulting four-RBI night matched Mojica's career-high from 2019.
Nick Garcia (3-1) worked effectively for the Marauders in relief of Jones, retiring the first eight batters he faced and allowing just one run-via a Daniel Vellojin solo homer-across four innings, striking out six.
Bowen added a two-run single in the eighth for insurance, and Cameron Junker pitched the final two innings for Bradenton. The right-hander allowed a triple in the eighth inning to Garrett Wolforth, who scored on a wild pitch, but then tossed a clean ninth inning to seal the win.
Marauders pitchers recorded a total of 15 strikeouts, just two shy of matching the team's season-high. Hudson Head went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks, extending his on-base streak to 22 games.
The series concludes Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Adrian Florencio is scheduled to start for the Marauders against RHP Jason Parker for the Tortugas.
