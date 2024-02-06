Wind Surge to Hold Job Fair on February 24
February 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
WICHITA, Kansas -The Wichita Wind Surge 2024 baseball season is on the horizon and the team is looking for additional team members! A job fair to recruit seasonal personnel will be held on Saturday, February 24 from 10 am - 3 pm at Riverfront Stadium.
For game days, the team is looking to fill part-time game day positions at the ballpark. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
The Wind Surge are seeking candidates for the following positions:
Clubhouse Attendants
Fan Hosts
Grounds Crew
Mascot
Promotional Team
Ticketing
Video Production
Interested applicants can find full position descriptions and an application form at www.windsurge.com. Direct link for Wind Surge positions: https://syndeohro.jotform.com/hrsupport/2024-wind-surge-application
OVG, the food and beverage department at the ballpark are seeking candidates for the following positions:
Concessions Worker
Concessions Cook
Concessions Supervisor
Cook/Prep
Dishwasher
Suite Captain
Picnic Lead
Picnic Server
Warehouse Worker
For food and beverage positions please use this link:
https://careers-ovg.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchLocation=12781-12800-Wichita
Anyone wishing to interview for the above positions should bring a completed application along with a resume to the job fair. Please dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and a drug test.
Parking for the event will be in Maple Street Lot and applicants can enter through the Maple Street entrance where they will be directed to the Job Fair in the Fidelity Bravely Onward Club.
Open positions are for seasonal employment only, who are interested in working Wind Surge home games and any additional stadium events. Training will be provided. The Wichita Wind Surge are an equal opportunity employer.
The Wind Surge kick off the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at 7:05 p.m. against the Frisco RoughRiders at Riverfront Stadium. Group, season and mini-plan tickets are available now at windsurge.com, with single-game tickets going on sale February 29th.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from February 6, 2024
- Surprise Your Sweetheart with a Valentine's Day Delivery from Louie - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge to Hold Job Fair on February 24 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Wind Surge Stories
- Wind Surge to Hold Job Fair on February 24
- Wind Surge Encouraging Fans to Donate to League 42 After the Recent Theft of the Jackie Robinson Statue at McAdams Park
- Wind Surge Announce 2024 Coaching Staff
- Ben Hartman Named Double-A and Texas League Head Groundskeeper of the Year
- Wind Surge and ESPN Radio Announce Partnership Extension