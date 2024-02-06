Wind Surge to Hold Job Fair on February 24

WICHITA, Kansas -The Wichita Wind Surge 2024 baseball season is on the horizon and the team is looking for additional team members! A job fair to recruit seasonal personnel will be held on Saturday, February 24 from 10 am - 3 pm at Riverfront Stadium.

For game days, the team is looking to fill part-time game day positions at the ballpark. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The Wind Surge are seeking candidates for the following positions:

Clubhouse Attendants

Fan Hosts

Grounds Crew

Mascot

Promotional Team

Ticketing

Video Production

Interested applicants can find full position descriptions and an application form at www.windsurge.com. Direct link for Wind Surge positions: https://syndeohro.jotform.com/hrsupport/2024-wind-surge-application

OVG, the food and beverage department at the ballpark are seeking candidates for the following positions:

Concessions Worker

Concessions Cook

Concessions Supervisor

Cook/Prep

Dishwasher

Suite Captain

Picnic Lead

Picnic Server

Warehouse Worker

For food and beverage positions please use this link:

https://careers-ovg.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchLocation=12781-12800-Wichita

Anyone wishing to interview for the above positions should bring a completed application along with a resume to the job fair. Please dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and a drug test.

Parking for the event will be in Maple Street Lot and applicants can enter through the Maple Street entrance where they will be directed to the Job Fair in the Fidelity Bravely Onward Club.

Open positions are for seasonal employment only, who are interested in working Wind Surge home games and any additional stadium events. Training will be provided. The Wichita Wind Surge are an equal opportunity employer.

The Wind Surge kick off the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at 7:05 p.m. against the Frisco RoughRiders at Riverfront Stadium. Group, season and mini-plan tickets are available now at windsurge.com, with single-game tickets going on sale February 29th.

