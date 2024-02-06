Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

AMARILLO, TX - Single-game tickets for the 2024 Amarillo Sod Poodles season are officially on sale now. The defending Texas League Champions will begin the campaign at HODGETOWN on Friday, April 5 when they host the visiting San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres) for a three-game series to begin the season. Tickets are available online HERE or by visiting the HODGETOWN box office Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The 2024 season at HODGETOWN features a 69-game regular season with a loaded Promotional Schedule that includes giveaways and specialty nights highlighting incredible players and the franchise's second Texas League Championship that every fan will enjoy. Another exciting feature of this season will be home series against all nine other Texas League opponents, including the Double-A affiliates of the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, and Oakland Athletics.

Aside from single-game tickets, fans have plenty of options to experience some of the biggest games of the summer slate through a variety of ticket plans. The Soddies Summer Fun Plan offers fans a variety of 18-game plans to some of the best promotional nights of the summer. Three different options offer fans the most affordable season seat ticket plans and the same great seats for every game. The Prime 9 package offers fans tickets to nine of the most exciting games while the Fireworks Package gives fans access to five of the best Friday Night Fireworks Nights of the season.

If not purchasing through the Sod Poodles box office, the only exclusive resale ticket partner of the Amarillo Sod Poodles is Fan Cave Tickets.

For Group and Hospitality options for the 2024 season, please call (806) 803-9547 or email groups@sodpoodles.com. For The most up-to-date information on the Sod Poodles season, please follow @sodpoodles on X, Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok.

