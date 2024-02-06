Surprise Your Sweetheart with a Valentine's Day Delivery from Louie

February 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Get your baseball-loving sweetheart the perfect gift this Valentine's Day with a Louie Lovebird Special!

This year, we have two different package options - one that includes a special delivery by Louie himself on Tuesday, February 13 or Wednesday, February 14, and an identical package available for pick-up at our office. All the info is below!

The Louie Lovebird Delivery Special includes:

-Personal delivery from Louie on Tuesday, February 13 or Wednesday, February 14

-2 Diamond Box tickets for a 2024 Opening Week game (April 9-14)

-1 rose from Lilly's Custom Floral, by Price Cutter

-1 Springfield Cardinals Fleece Pullover (sizes S, L, XL)

-1 Springfield Cardinals Valentine's Card

-$20 Gift Card that can be used on tickets, concessions, merchandise and more

-All for just $80!

The Louie Lovebird Pick-Up Special Includes:

-2 Diamond Box tickets for a 2024 Opening Week game (April 9-14)

-1 rose from Lilly's Custom Floral, by Price Cutter

-1 Springfield Cardinals Fleece Pullover (sizes S, L, XL)

-1 Springfield Cardinals Valentine's Card

-$20 Gift Card that can be used on tickets, concessions, merchandise and more

-Pick-Up available at the Front Office on Tuesday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 14 from 9am-5pm

-All for just $60!

Deliveries are based on availability and all deliveries must be made within 25 miles of Hammons Field. Delivery times will be decided by the Springfield Cardinals, but we will try to work with special requests. The deadline to order either package is 12pm on Monday, February 12. To order either Louie Lovebird Special right now, click the link below to email Regina Hess at rhess@springfieldcardinals.com today!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.