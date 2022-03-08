Wind Surge Season Unaffected by the Lockout

The Wichita Wind Surge have a message for fans: We're playing ball on April 8!!

Although a lockout has delayed the start of the Major League baseball season, the Minor League season is unaffected. The Wind Surge season will begin as scheduled on April 8.

Our players are already in Spring Training and are scheduled to arrive in Wichita on Monday, April 4th. They will get settled in their apartments, acclimate themselves to the City of Wichita, practice on the field, and be ready to play the home opener on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm against arch-rival the Tulsa Drillers, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Games against the Drillers will continue on Saturday, April 9 at 6:05 pm and again on Sunday, April 10 at 1:05 pm.

We look forward to seeing all Wind Surge fans at Riverfront Stadium on Opening Day, Friday, April 8th to welcome the 2022 team!

If you have any questions, please call 316-221-8000.

