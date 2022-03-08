Wind Surge Re-Launches Reading Program in Partnership with Credit Union of America

The Wind Surge are excited to finally relaunch the Wichita Wind Surge Reading Program, in partnership with Credit Union of America.

The mission of the four-week reading program is to improve literacy while rewarding students for making time outside of the classroom to read. Sports promote health through physical activities, the brain is a muscle that needs exercise. Reading stimulates language skills and helps them to engage better with peers and educators.

We love to see children who participate gaining rewards while goals are met. After a student meets a goal, they get a "HIT." Each "HIT" collects new prizes from sponsors - Whole Foods, Red Robin and Chick-Fil-A. Children must complete each base goal before moving forward.

Participating schools will have the option to host a kick-off assembly. A member from the office and Windy the mascot will come and explain the program's process while getting children excited about receiving a free ticket.

All classrooms will be given a poster to track each student's progress throughout the program and teachers will determine each week's reading goal to fit their own lesson plans.

There are no additional requirements, only prizes for students. Prizes will be delivered to the school by Wind Surge staff members.

"We're just really excited to help the teachers," Director of Fan Experience Bob Moullette said. "It's been a long two-and-a-half years for educators. Anyway, we can incentivize the reading goals already set in the classrooms to help them out and reward all the kids to come out to the ballpark, is a win win for everyone. We're excited to get those schools out here representing."

Visit windsurge.com to learn more! If you have any questions or are interested in signing your school or class up. Please contact Neleigh Higgins at 316-221-800.

