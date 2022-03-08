Exciting Promotions Lineup Set for Drillers 2022 Season

The start of the 2022 season for the Tulsa Drillers is approximately one month away, and today the club announced the details on an exciting list of promotions that will highlight the schedule. It is one of the largest set of promotions in the team's history and is headlined with 22 Fireworks Shows and 17 giveaway items.

Everything will start with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 when the Drillers host Amarillo at ONEOK Field. Opening Night activities will include a pregame parade with youth softball and baseball teams, and the first 5,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive Drillers rally towels. Everyone will get 2022 magnet schedules when exiting the stadium.

The first home stand will also feature Go Green Night and green Will Smith Drillers jerseys on Thursday, April 14. Saturday, April 16 will have one of the season's best giveaways as Drillers 1/4 -zip pullovers will go to the first 1,500 fans.

The month of May will begin with a number of great giveaways before concluding with a bang, or three bangs to be precise. It all starts with Drillers trucker hats on Thursday, May 12, followed by a T-Town Clowns jersey giveaway on Saturday, May 14 to honor Tulsa's historic Negro league team. Thursday, May 26 will feature a Patriotic Flag Giveaway before a huge Memorial Day Weekend of three straight Fireworks Shows from Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29.

June will honor one of Oklahoma's favorite sons as Mickey Mantle Night returns on Saturday, June 11 with the first 2,000 fans receiving special commemorative rings that will honor Mantle winning the 1957 American League MVP Award.

The month of June will also feature Star Wars Night on Friday, June 17 and a Drillers Stars and Stripes Bucket Hat giveaway on Thursday, June 30.

The Drillers will open July by celebrating our nation's birthday with three straight Fireworks Spectaculars that will run from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3, the biggest shows of the year!

The popular 918 Weekend will be held from July 22-24, with the return of the popular Tulsa flag themed jersey.

A new giveaway will highlight the game on Thursday, July 28, and fans won't want to miss this, as the first-ever Drillers Sugar Skull Bobblehead will be given away.

That will be followed by one of the biggest nights of the year, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, on Friday, July 29, featuring the Drillers wearing a special Captain America themed jersey and a Marvel superhero appearance.

With summer close to ending, we will hold our Back-to-School game on Saturday, July 30 with the first 1,500 young fans receiving Drillers Backpacks.

The great lineup of promotions will continue into August, highlighted by the return of the Noodlers Weekend August 11-14 with a new set of uniforms and designs for the 2022 season! The game on Saturday, August 13 will feature the giveaway of Noodlers Beach Towels.

The season will begin to wind down in the month of September, but the outstanding promotional nights will keep coming. The final month opens with a Tulsa Oilers hockey theme night Thursday, September 1 with a Hornsby Hockey Bobblehead giveaway.

Labor Day Weekend will mark the third holiday weekend of the season that will feature three straight fireworks games. Large displays will follow all three games from September 2-4.

We pay tribute to the state's NBA team with the return of OKC Thunder Night on Friday, September 16. That precedes Marvel Super Hero Night and a Drillers-themed Iron Man Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, September 17.

The final game of the regular season will take place on 9/18 (Sunday, September 18) and we will celebrate the season with a Fan Appreciation Night and a 918 Fireworks Show.

The large promotional calendar will also include a number of season-long promotions that will correspond with a day of the week. These fun offerings will include:

$2 Tuesdays - Each Tuesday game except Opening Night will feature $2 General Admission tickets (not including the $1 Oklahoma state tax fee) and $3 off all seating bowl tickets as well as $2 sodas, popcorn, hot dogs and ice cream sandwiches and $2 off Mazzio's to-go pizzas.

Paws and $3 White Claws Wednesdays - Fans can bring their dogs to the games on Wednesday night games and enjoy the action from the general admission lawn areas or from the Budweiser Terrace. We will have a dog parade before each Wednesday game and also offer $3 White Claws for fans ages 21 and over!

My41 Thirsty Thursdays - The work week can get long and we want to help you get through it with the return of Thirsty Thursdays. These games will feature $2 servings of beer and sodas as well as 1,000-piece giveaway items.

FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks - Every Friday game will be followed with a Fireworks Show. There is no better way to begin the weekend than taking in a Drillers game and a great fireworks display in downtown Tulsa!

NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturdays - Saturday games all season long will feature a great premium giveaway item or a post-game fireworks show.

NewsChannel 8 Kids Eat Free Sundays - Every Sunday game that doesn't have a fireworks show will be a Kids Eat Free Sunday with all kids ages 12 and under receiving a meal voucher that is redeemable for a free hot dog, bag of chips and a drink. After the game, the young fans can run the bases at ONEOK Field!

If all that is not enough, the schedule will also include four weekday, day games. Your chances to get away from work and enjoy baseball under the sun will take place on April 27, May 11, June 8 and September 14.

Individual tickets for each of the 69 games at ONEOK Field this season will go on sale during DrillersFest at ONEOK Field beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Tickets will be available at the stadium ticket office as well as online at TulsaDrillers.com.

