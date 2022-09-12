Wind Surge Insider

9.6 -9.11 - The Wind Surge won the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They Surge have a six-game lead in the Texas League North standings with only six games left in the regular season.

9.9 - Schwechheimer Family Foundation President, Jane Schwechheimer presented a check to the Andover School district after a season long effort of raising money for the Andover Tornado Relief.

9.9 - The Wind Surge honored Daniel Gossett before Friday's game for being the first Wind Surge player to throw a complete game no-hitter. A crowd of 6,800 cheered Daniel's accomplishment - again. Gossett was also recognized for his no-hitter at a Guadalupe Clinic event.

9.9 - Wind Surge emcee Jillian Carroll was recognized after Friday's game for her contributions in making Wind Surge games an energetic and positive experience. She was given the first ever Jillian Carroll Award that recognizes an individual who embodies the "Wind Surge Way," through "their authenticity, generosity, and ability to create a positive impact on all members of the Wind Surge family."

9.13-9.18 - The Surge will finish the regular season on the road against the Midland Rockhounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A's.

9.13 - Members of the Wind Surge Front Office Staff will give a tour to local high school students.

9.15 - Members of the Wind Surge front office staff will volunteer distributing food at the Urban League of Kansas.

9.17 - Join members of the Wind Surge front office staff as they work together to clean up the river.

9.20 - Hopefully, a playoff game at Riverfront Stadium!

