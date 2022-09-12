Tickets for Drillers 918 BeerFest Round 2 on Sale Now

Our original 918 BeerFest was so much fun, we are running it back with 918 BeerFest Round 2!

On 918 Day, (Sunday, September 18th) from 4:00 - 6:30 PM enjoy local beer tastings, live music from Chris Hyde and all things 918 at ONEOK Field! At 6:05 pm the Drillers will take on the Cardinals in the final regular season game of the year.

918 BeerFest Round 2 tickets are a $20 add-on* and include multiple tastings & a commemorative glass. Tickets are limited.

Breweries in attendance will include Elgin Park, Cabin Boys, Broken Arrow Brewing Company, Eerie Abby Ales, The Nook, Emersumnice, Marshall Brewing Company & Dead Armadillo.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Greenwood Community Development Corporation.

Don't have your Drillers game ticket yet? 918 Day Ticket Special - All Reserved Drillers Tickets are ONLY $9.18 and all Ferguson KIA Lawn & Budweiser Terrace Tickets are 2 tickets for ONLY $9.18!

*You must have a Drillers ticket, plus a 918 BeerFest Round 2 ticket to participate. Fans 21+ only. Season Members or fans who have already purchased game tickets can call their Drillers rep or the ONEOK Field Ticket Office at 918-744-5901 to purchase this add-on.*

