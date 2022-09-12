Marlowe Wins Texas League Player of the Week

Cade Marlowe was named the Texas League Player of the Week for September 5-11 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Playing in six games, Marlowe led the league in batting average (.480), hits (12), extra base hits (8), home runs (6), runs (11) and slugging percentage (1.280). He posted four multi-hit games including three straight three hit contests. He homered in each of those three hit games including his second and third multi-HR efforts of the year on September 8 and 10. Marlowe is the eighth weekly award honoree for Arkansas this season and the second position player following Kaden Polcovich three weeks ago. Six times this year a Traveler has won the pitcher of the week award.

Overall this season, Marlowe has played in 119 games posting a .293/.381/.496 batting line with 18 doubles, four triples, 20 homers and 86 RBIs. He has also stolen 35 bases, third most in the league, while playing center field nearly everyday. This is the second consecutive minor league season that Marlowe has posted a 20 home run, 20 steal campaign.

Marlowe was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 20th round of the 2019 draft out of West Georgia. The 25-year old is a native of Tifton, Georgia.

The Travelers are back at Dickey-Stephens Park for the final six games of the season this week from Tuesday through Sunday against the Corpus Christi Hooks. A full list of game times and promotions can be found at travs.com.

