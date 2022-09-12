Hounds Slug Way to Split

CORPUS CHRISTI - Midland spoiled the 2022 Whataburger Field finale by hitting four home runs to edge the Hooks, 7-6, Sunday afternoon before a paid crowd of 4,037.

Corpus Christi had its three-game winning streak snapped and settled for a split of the series, in which five of the six contests were decided by one run.

The Hooks trailed, 6-3, before capitalizing on three Midland walks in the seventh. One of the free passes was a bases-loaded number by Will Wagner.

C.J. Stubbs then tied it in the eighth with a two-run home run to left field, his ninth round-tripper in 36 Double-A games.

Layne Henderson struck out the first two in the RockHounds ninth before J.J. Schwarz connected on a 1-0 pitch for the game-winning hit, a home run onto the left-field berm.

A Bryan Arias double and Joe Perez walk began the home ninth but Chase Cohen retired the next three hitters to secure the Midland win.

The Hooks had enjoyed a 3-1 lead through five. Grae Kessinger started the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the second, chasing home Scott Schreiber who doubled.

Back-to-back two-baggers by Luke Berryhill and Perez helped CC to a pair in the third.

Midland seized control of the contest with a six-run sixth.

The Hooks welcomed 257,991 fans through the Whataburger Field turnstiles in 2022, their 17th season of play.

Corpus Christi closes its campaign with a six-game series in North Little Rock. First pitch for the Tuesday opener vs. the Arkansas Travelers is 6:35 PM.

