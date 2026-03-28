Hooks & Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi Introduce Youth Glove Giveaway

Published on March 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks Youth Glove Giveaway, presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi, is live now at cchooks.com/contests.

Up for grabs are four Hooks custom-designed Wilson A2000 Gloves, with each going to a unique winner throughout the 2026 season.

Along with the Rawlings glove valued at over $300, the four winners will each receive a special gift basket courtesy of Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi.

"As the official orthopaedic team physicians to the Hooks for the last 20 years, the Orthopaedic Center Corpus Christi is proud to partner with Hooks Baseball for this glove giveaway," Dr. Brian Patterson said. "We are deeply inspired by the Hooks' commitment to the Coastal Bend and believe every child deserves the chance to grow through sports and the game of baseball. By putting gloves in the hands of young players, we hope to foster the confidence and teamwork that lasts a lifetime. We are honored to support these athletes on and off the field."

Children ages 6 through 18 are eligible to win, and entries must include the youth athlete's team or school.

"These Wilson gloves are professional quality with custom Hooks designs, and we want to thank Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi for making this promotion possible," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "Growing the game and providing access to baseball equipment is a pillar initiative. In addition to cchooks.com, fans can enter their youth athlete to win via the QR code on the back of each seat at Whataburger Field. We can't wait to see the ballplayers' faces when they receive their new gloves."







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Hooks & Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi Introduce Youth Glove Giveaway - Corpus Christi Hooks

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