Win a Minnesota Sports Experience Today
April 26, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
During select home games throughout the 2019 season, and online, fans will have the opportunity to register to win a unique getaway experience to their favorite Minnesota sports team courtesy of Allstate.
Each of the sports getaways will include the following items:
(2) Game tickets to the experience of your choice
(1) night stay in a hotel
$50 Gas Card
$50 Visa gift card
Entries will be accepted through July 31, 2019, with 10 random finalists selected from all entry options. The winner will be announced at the Stingers game on Sunday, August 11. Each finalist will receive the following:
(4) Reserved tickets to the Stingers game on Sunday, August 11
(4) Concession vouchers good for a hot dog, bag of chips and can of soda/water
Enter here for your chance to win a Sports Getaway from Allstate!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from April 26, 2019
- Win a Minnesota Sports Experience Today - Willmar Stingers
- World Series Champion, Former Minnesota Twins Infielder Steve Lombardozzi Announced as Rox Home Opener Guest - St. Cloud Rox
- Green Bay Booyah Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Green Bay Booyah
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Win a Minnesota Sports Experience Today
- Stingers Announce 2019 Opening Night Guest and Promotional Schedule
- Willmar Stingers and the Dan Baker Foundation Announce 3rd Annual First Responders Night
- Stingers Bolster Roster with Four New Signings for 2019 Season
- Stingers and J.D. Kreps Financial Group Announce New Partnership for 2019