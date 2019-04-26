Win a Minnesota Sports Experience Today

During select home games throughout the 2019 season, and online, fans will have the opportunity to register to win a unique getaway experience to their favorite Minnesota sports team courtesy of Allstate.

Each of the sports getaways will include the following items:

(2) Game tickets to the experience of your choice

(1) night stay in a hotel

$50 Gas Card

$50 Visa gift card

Entries will be accepted through July 31, 2019, with 10 random finalists selected from all entry options. The winner will be announced at the Stingers game on Sunday, August 11. Each finalist will receive the following:

(4) Reserved tickets to the Stingers game on Sunday, August 11

(4) Concession vouchers good for a hot dog, bag of chips and can of soda/water

Enter here for your chance to win a Sports Getaway from Allstate!

