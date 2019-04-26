Green Bay Booyah Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah announced that single game tickets for the 2019 inaugural season at Capital Credit Union Park will be on sale today beginning at 9am. This is the first opportunity to secure tickets for the Green Bay Booyah's Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday, June 1st at 7:05 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The brand new ballpark features over 2,200 reserved fixed seats in the main grandstand and club level, all of which include back and arm rests. In addition, bar rail seating is available on both levels. Scout Seats are available in the first row behind home plate, between the first and third base dugouts, for $18. Tier 1 box seats are located in rows two through eight between the dugouts as well as the first row down each baseline and are available for $15. Tier 2 box seats are located in rows two through eight above the dugouts and extending down both baselines for $12. Accessible spaces and companion seating is available at Tier 2 pricing. In addition to the fixed seating options, Capital Credit Union Park will also feature the Aurora BayCare Medical Center Backyard Berm, for fans that wish to take in the game from a blanket on the grassy knoll beyond left field.

Today is also the first day fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets with all-inclusive amenities. The Club Level is a $45 ticket that includes access to the indoor/outdoor space, a wristband with three tabs to be used for beer, wine, cocktails or the inflatable games in the Kids Zone, in addition to a premium all-you-can-eat food assortment that will rotate on a nightly basis throughout the summer. The second all-inclusive area available on a single game basis is the Bud Light Bleachers. Bud Light Bleacher tickets are available for any Wednesday through Sunday home games and include an all-you-can eat ballpark buffet through the 5th inning along with a wristband with three tabs for beer.

Fans may purchase tickets to any of the 36 Booyah home games via three different outlets:

1) By visiting the Booyah front office at 2325 Holmgren Way, Suite 110. The front office is open Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm. The ticket office and front office will be relocated to Capital Credit Union Park upon completion of the project and prior to the start of the regular season for fans wishing to purchase tickets after mid-May.

2) Via phone by calling 920-497-7225. You will be given two delivery options if utilizing this method. The Booyah can mail your tickets to you for an extra charge or can place your tickets at Will Call to be picked up by you at the stadium any time prior to the game you are attending.

3) By logging onto booyahbaseball.com and placing your order online. There is a service fee for ordering online and your tickets can be printed at home, mailed, or placed at Will Call at the stadium for pick-up.

This season fans are encouraged to keep their ticket stubs to present at Stadium View Sports Bar, Grill & Banquet Hall following all Booyah home games. A variety of special offers are included on the back of each event ticket back courtesy of Stadium View, located on Holmgren Way down the street from Capital Credit Union Park.

Rodac Suites, Club Level, and 5 Game Memberships all-inclusive ticket packages for the inaugural season are on sale now! Available quantities of all promotional giveaways will vary from event to event and will be available at a first come, first serve basis. The best way to guarantee giveaway items is to purchase a ticket package.

The Green Bay Booyah will begin their season on the road against the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Tuesday, May 28th. The Home Opener is slated for Saturday, June 1st against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The entire 2019 Booyah schedule and promotional schedule are available at www.booyahbaseball.com.

