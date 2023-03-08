Win a Brand New Car March 25th Courtesy of Todd Alfa Romeo

March 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks and Todd Alfa Romeo of Danbury are proud to announce an exciting promotion for Saturday, March 25th @ 7 PM, when the Hat Tricks take on the Mississippi Seawolves at the Danbury Ice Arena.

One fan will have the opportunity to take an on-ice shot from the far blue line to put it into through a target in the goal. If successful, the fan will win a 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia (taxes not included).

This contest is open to all fans over the age of 18. To participate, click this link, fill out the form, and you will receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

As part of the promotion, with all participants there will be a series of drawings and contests to connect down to the final shooter.

Todd Alfa Romeo of Danbury is located at 52 Newtown Road in Danbury and features a full selection of new Maserati & Alfa Romeo vehicles. There is also a strong line of reliable pre-owned vehicles. Todd Alfa Romeo of Danbury will get you into the automobile that fits your lifestyle and budget with competitive financing or lease plan.

Check them out online at www.toddalfaromeoofdanbury.com.

For further information on this event, go to www.danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2023

Win a Brand New Car March 25th Courtesy of Todd Alfa Romeo - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.