Thunder Visit for Penultimate Sea Wolves Homestand

March 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release









Mississippi Sea Wolves battle the Binghamton Black Bears

(Mississippi Sea Wolves) Mississippi Sea Wolves battle the Binghamton Black Bears(Mississippi Sea Wolves)

Biloxi, MS - The (12-26-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves will host their second to last home weekend this Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 when the (5-34-3) Delaware Thunder come to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Both games begin at 7:05pm. The series opener will include a special appearance from former Sea Wolves coach Bruce Boudreau.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves won all three of their home games this past week. It began with a 6-4 win over the Binghamton Black Bears this past Wednesday before sweeping the Watertown Wolves 7-4 and 5-4. Goaltender Anthony D'Aloisio won all three games in net, including Wednesday's 53-save outing.

Milestone Watch: Forward Yianni Liarakosis just one goal away from his 100th overall in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Additionally, the Toronto native is 11 assists shy of 200 in the league. Liarakos has posted at least a point in 16 straight games.

The Name's Bond, Jackson Bond:The first-year pro led the Sea Wolves to victory this past Saturday, scoring in regulation before providing the game-winner in the shootout against his former team. Bond has recorded three goals and three helpers during his first nine games in Mississippi.

Scouting the Thunder:Delaware split their latest series against the Port Huron Prowlers, prevailing 5-2 in the opener before dropping the ensuing game 7-6.Top-scorer Houston Wilson provided four points (1G-3A) over the weekend. Wilson leads the team with 21 assists and hada brief call-up to the ECHL's Reading Royals in February.

The Home Stretch: Just four home games remain at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the 2022-23 season. That includes the two games this weekend vs. Delaware before the home schedule is rounded out on April 7 and 8 against the Motor City Rockers. The Sea Wolves still have 10 road games to spare before the season concludes.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.