Wimmer and Pacheco Guide Grizzlies Through Storm, 5-2, Wednesday

August 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (13-19, 51-46) beat the Lake Elsinore Storm (18-14, 50-46) 5-2 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno won their third straight game against Lake Elsinore, tying the season-series at four contests apiece. The Grizzlies improved to 7-1 over their last eight affairs against the Storm at Chukchansi Park dating back to last year. Fresno finished the month of July at 10-13, going 5-3 at home. The Grizzlies moved to 41-20 when scoring first (18-5 at home), 43-14 when scoring more than three runs (18-5 at home) and 34-10 when allowing three runs or less (15-4 at home).

The Grizzlies roared ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first when Braylen Wimmer lasered a two-run moonshot to left-center field. It was Wimmer's team-leading 11th homer of the 2024 campaign. In the bottom of the third, Wimmer made it 3-0 when he roped a triple to right-center. Both the roundtripper and three-bagger plated Rockies' MLB rehabber Nolan Jones. Wimmer pushed the lead to 4-0 when he scampered home on a Felix Tena RBI single to right. Fresno lengthened their advantage to 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth when Darius Perry swatted a double to deep left, adding Caleb Hobson (double as well). The Storm drizzled in their only two runs in the top of the seventh. Ethan Long socked a two-run double to left, notching Chase Valentine and Leodalis De Vries (both walked). The three-run deficit was too much for Lake Elsinore to overcome offensively.

The Grizzlies lineup tallied 10 hits, their fourth time in five games picking up double-digit hits. Wimmer reached base safely all four times, going 2-for-2 with two legs of the cycle, a trio of RBI, a pair of runs, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. Jones, who was appearing in his second rehab start, drew three base-on-balls and yielded two runs. Tena (2 hits) and Hobson (3 hits) combined for five hits with both batters swiping a pair of bases. The two stolen bags are the most by a Fresno batter in a game this season.

Fresno lefty Albert Pacheco (4-4) relished the dub after five shutout frames of work. Pacheco allowed three hits and a career-high five walks, but punched out a professional-best nine. Hunter Mann, Cade Denton (hold, 6) and Sam Weatherly (save, 7) all tossed scoreless baseball in their outings. The five Grizzlies arms pooled together for eight walks, the most by a Grizzlies staff in a game this year.

Lake Elsinore righty Jose Luis Reyes (4-7) agonized the defeat after five innings of four-run ball. Yerry Landinez chucked two frames, whiffing three and Maikel Miralles seized a clean eighth. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (2-2, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP)

- LHP Albert Pacheco (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 9 K)

- CF Caleb Hobson (3-4, 2B, R, 2 SB)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- DH Ethan Long (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

- C Oswaldo Linares (2-4)

- LF Jacob Campbell (1-3, BB)

On Deck:

Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Lake Elsinore Storm at Fresno Grizzlies

Lake Elsinore RHP Eric Yost (3-2, 5.16) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (4-4, 4.38)

On That Fres-Note:

Jason Hinchman expanded his hit streak to eight games, a current team-long. Luis Mendez and Felix Tena extended their hit streaks to five games apiece.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.