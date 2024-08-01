Tenth Frame Goes to Visalia in 4-3 Loss

VISALIA, Calif. - Game two of the series in Visalia went to the 10th inning on Wednesday night, before the Rawhide walked it off with a two-RBI single in a 4-3 win.

The Rawhide got a run in the first but on an RBI single from Angel Ortiz, but the Ports answered in the top of the second. Carlos Amaya hit his first home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1 with a 413-foot blast to the left of the batter's eye in center.

Stockton went ahead in the fourth when Elvis Rijo doubled home Amaya for a 2-1 lead. That run in the first for Visalia would be all that starter Yunior Tur would allow on the night, as he went five innings for the third time this season, and allowed just three hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

Jose Dicochea came in for the sixth inning, and was wilder than usual, walking the first two batters he faced, with two wild pitches mixed in as well. That wild pitch allow a sac fly to tie the game, as Dicochea would walk four batters for just the second time this season in his three innings pitched, but only allowed the one run in the sixth.

The game went into extras after it was still tied 2-2 through nine innings, in one of the most evenly matched games the Ports played in all season, with the teams also tied in hits and errors up to that point.

Manager Javier Godard called a hit-and-run at the perfect time in the top of the 10th, with runners at the corners, two outs, and a 1-1 count to Clark Elliott. When the shortstop went to cover second, the left-handed hitting Elliott ripped a base hit through the vacated space on the left side to put the Ports ahead 3-2. There was a chance to score two runs on that play, but first baseman Mario Gomez didn't see that the ball was bobbled in left, nor Godard waving him home, and he would end up stuck on third after Nelson Beltran grounded out.

Mark Adamiak went into his second inning of work after a scoreless ninth inning, but had his own bit of rare wildness, walking the first batter he faced and uncorking a wild pitch to put two runners in scoring position. That brought the infield in for the Ports, and nine-spot hitter Jefferson Pena singled through the middle past a valiant diving attempt at short from Myles Naylor, to score both runners and walk it off 4-3.

The loss put Stockton's record at 3-4 in extra innings on the season. Elliott's on-base streak is now up to 19 games and Darlyn Montero's stands at 17 straight.

UP NEXT

Game three is set for 6:05 PM with LHP Adonys Perez (3-6, 6.07) going for Visalia and RHP Corey Avant (2-3, 7.11) starting for Stockton.

