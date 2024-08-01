Gutierrez Shines in Rancho Win

August 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Roque Gutierrez dominated in relief and the Quakes won for the fourth time in their last five games overall, downing the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field by a final of 4-3.

It was Rancho's third straight one-run game and the second to open the six-game series against San Jose, as Rancho rallied from an early 1-0 deficit, then held on as the Giants tallied single runs in each of the final two innings.

Leading 4-2 in the ninth, Gutierrez allowed a leadoff home run to San Jose's Guillermo Williamson, as his sixth of the year made it a 4-3 game.

Gutierrez bounced back to strike out Justin Bench, matching his career-high with nine punch-outs. That would be all though, as Gutierrez (3-2) was replaced by Felix Cabrera, after allowing just two runs on two hits over 5.2 innings.

Cabrera walked the first hitter he faced, before striking out Ramon Peralta for the second out. Elian Rayo then reached with a two-out infield single, putting two on with two away. Cabrera sealed his first career save in a Rancho uniform though, as Lisbel Diaz grounded to third base to end the game.

Rancho took the lead for good in the third against Giants' starter Josh Bostick (0-8), as Dean McLain doubled home Wilman Diaz, then scored on a Jesus Galiz RBI hit, making it a 2-1 game.

Galiz finished with two RBIs on the night, while Oswaldo Osorio chipped in with his second homer of the year, as Rancho built a 4-1 lead before the Giants rallied to close to within a run.

Rancho starter Alex Makarewich was solid over 2.2 innings, allowing just one unearned run, while fanning a season-best five hitters.

The Quakes (19-13, 49-47) will send Eric Swan (0-0) to the mound on Thursday night, while the Giants will go with Cale Lansville (1-4) at 6:30pm.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products, $4 domestics, $5 premiums and $6 craft beers. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.