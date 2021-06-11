Wilson and Flores Homer But Ems Fall to Frogs

EVERETT, WA - The Eugene Emeralds' (19-14) skid hit four on Thursday night after the team's second-straight 9-4 loss at the hands of the Everett AquaSox (20-12) at Funko Field.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Levi Stoudt (1-1, 3.77 ERA): 5.2 IP | 5 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 5 BB | 5 K

Losing Pitcher: Travis Perry (3-1, 2.49 ERA): 3.0 IP | 4 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 3 BB | 5 B

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: Tyler Flores (1), Will Wilson (6) | Everett: Cody Grosse (1)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Eugene struck first for the second time in three games against Everett, this time thanks to a solo shot by Tyler Flores in the second inning, a rocket blast to right field for his first homer of the season. The Frogs wasted no time responding, though, answering with a run of their own in the bottom half to tie the game at 1-1 after two.

Everett took their first lead of the game an inning later needing only two hits to plate four runs as two walks, a passed ball, an error and two singles all added up to the AquaSox taking a 5-1 lead into the fourth.

In that fourth inning, Eugene trimmed the Everett lead back to three thanks to an Ismael Munguia RBI single - his second RBI in as many games since rejoining the lineup - but the AquaSox plated three runs of their own in the home half to make it 8-2 after four innings.

Eugene chipped into the lead later in the game when Ismael Munguia delivered another RBI single in the sixth to score Tyler Fitzgerald, and Will Wilson led off the seventh with a monster solo homer to straight-away center, his sixth home run of the season, to pull the Emeralds within four.

However, Everett added a run in the home half of the seventh and then held the Eugene offense at bay the rest of the way to ultimately seal a 9-4 win.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Tyler Flores - RF: Not only did Flores belt his first homer of the season, but he also roped a double off the right field wall to finish as one of just two Emeralds with multiple hits in the evening.

Ismael Munguia - CF: It was another productive night at the plate for the Nicaragua native who finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. He is 4-for-6 with 3 RBI in his two games since returning from playing for the Nicaraguan National Team in Olympic qualifying.

Will Wilson - SS: The NC State product belted a tape-measure blast to center field, a no-doubter right off the bat for his team-leading sixth homer of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Emeralds and Everett AquaSox face off again on Friday at 7:05pm PST at Funko Field in the fourth game of a six-game series in Everett. You can listen live to all the action on 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

